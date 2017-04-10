Complete Blended Leadership Training Kit Now Available from Prositions

The LEAD NOW! Starter Kit is an affordable way for organizations to deliver a highly-flexible, blended leadership development program for 30 or more leaders.

Prositions, Inc., a leading training content producer and distributor, recently created the LEAD NOW! Starter Kit is an affordable way for organizations to deliver a highly-flexible, blended leadership development program for 30 or more leaders. The starter kit combines classroom training, self-paced learning, experiential exercises, and reinforcement tools to help organizations build a complete leadership development program from start to finish.

“Today’s employees are busy and want practical training in bite-sized segments. They also want flexible and convenient delivery options they can personalize to fit their own needs,” declared Frank Russell, CEO of Prositions and producer of the LEAD NOW! mini-video series. “LEAD NOW! was designed with all of that in mind. At the core of the program are 22 mini-videos which offer hundreds of effective tips and tools for leaders at all levels. The video modules can be completed in under 10 minutes and cover the most critical leadership challenges and skills.”

The content for the mini-video series comes from the LEAD NOW! Model, which was created by best-selling authors and experts John Parker Stewart and Daniel Stewart. It is based on research from over 8,000 surveys and interviews with executives, managers, supervisors, and employees who were asked about their perceptions of the most important and critical behaviors of an ideal leader. From this work and research, the authors identified the 21 most common leadership competencies.

“The LEAD NOW! Starter Kit gives learners and trainers unmatched flexibility” according to Jill Dillenburg, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Prositions. “Discuss leadership topics, like team building and communication skills, in formal classroom training sessions or use the eLearning course for self-paced development and reinforcement. The same videos and course materials are also available on the go via a new mobile application that has an audio-only option for learners who prefer auditory learning or offline listening.”

Everything you need to build a comprehensive and adaptive leadership development program for new and experienced leaders is included in the LEAD NOW! Starter Kit:



22 high-definition mini-videos on DVD or USB

Complete classroom materials like facilitator notes and slide templates

Reproducible participant materials

30 self-paced eLearning (SCORM) licenses with a corresponding administrator's guide

A complete set of the award-winning LEAD NOW! books

Interested organizations can request a demo of the LEAD NOW! Starter Kit on the web or via phone (515) 864-7200. Additional information about the LEAD NOW! Model and the complete listing of leadership competencies/dimensions can also be found on the website. Add-on products, like trainer certification, 360 and self-assessments, and additional eLearning licenses are also available.

About Prositions, Inc.

Prositions, Inc. is a leading provider of learning content and performance support libraries and offers a complete range of consulting, software, and service solutions. MentorString, their award-winning, cloud-based software application enables organizations to leverage virtual mentoring, engage in secure collaboration, and access high-quality individual development plans with integrated training content from industry-leading authors and producers. For more information about Prositions and the LEAD NOW! Program, visit http://www.prositions.com