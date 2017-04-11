Varazo announced today the release of Marketers Playground (http://www.marketersplayground.com), a software that streamlines task flow for digital marketing by providing all the tools you need to manage marketing teams & projects.

Whether it’s monitoring data trends, communicating with team members, or managing projects—marketers have to juggle through a variety of tasks in order to manage and optimize their campaigns smoothly. Marketers Playground was designed to eliminate the hassle of juggling through multiple platforms by integrating all the digital marketing tools you need into a single platform. Marketers can access communication, marketing dashboards, file & document hosting, website management, and conversion management tools all in one place, at an affordable price.

Regarding the product, James Lee, CEO of Varazo, stated, “As a long-time digital marketer, I’ve observed that outsourced marketers and clients had difficulty communicating and collaborating on marketing tasks. I believe that this product will eliminate those challenges and improve the workflow for digital marketers.”

Marketers Playground provides solutions for local & small businesses, marketing agencies, and corporations. It has proper packages & pricing available for each respective client groups.

About Varazo Inc.

Varazo Inc. is a digital marketing service company that provides clients with cost-effective digital marketing solutions and strategies. As the digital marketing industry evolves, Varazo continues to find ways to keep up with the changing needs of marketers, and dedicates itself to finding real solutions for digital marketers through a combination of custom-build software tools and sound marketing principles. Varazo is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, see http://www.varazo.com.