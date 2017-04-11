Jackson Mississippi Marriott Our unique approach as an award winning Marriott manager, combined with our extensive experience in major cities across the country, will maximize the potential of this great hotel.

Crescent Hotels & Resorts has been selected to manage the Jackson Mississippi Marriott Hotel. Crescent, based in Fairfax, Virginia is a nationally recognized elite operator of hotels and resorts throughout the United States and Canada.

The 358 room Marriott hotel is located in the heart of Jackson, with convenient access to the area's top attractions, including the Governor's Mansion, Mississippi Braves Stadium, the Jackson Zoo, the Jackson Convention Complex, the Mississippi Coliseum, Museums of Art and Natural Science, Sports Hall of Fame, the State Capitol, Jackson State University and the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

“The Jackson Marriott is prominently located in the city, which is a great fit for our expertise,” said Michael George, Chief Executive Office of Crescent Hotels & Resorts. “Our unique approach as an award winning Marriott manager, combined with our extensive experience in major cities across the country, will maximize the potential of this great hotel.”

The Jackson Marriott offers full-service dining at its Bistro restaurant and lounge, a fitness center with heated outdoor pool, a full-service business center, and one of the largest event spaces in Jackson, with capacity for up to 2,000 guests in one of the thirty (yes, 30) flexible event rooms and more than 75,000 square feet of event space.

For more information, or to book your next stay at the Jackson Marriott Hotel, visit http://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/janmc-jackson-marriott/ or call (601) 969-5100.

About Crescent Hotels & Resorts:

Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an award winning, nationally recognized, top-3 operator of hotels and resorts. Crescent currently operates over 90 hotels, resorts & conference centers in the US and Canada. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt and IHG. Crescent also operates a collection of legendary independent lifestyle hotels and resorts. Crescent’s clients are made up of hotel REITs, private equity firms and major developers. For more information, please visit http://www.chrco.com or connect with Crescent on LinkedIn.