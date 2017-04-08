Loring Ward Congratulates Dan Goldie

Loring Ward, provider of investment management and practice development consulting, congratulates Daniel C. Goldie, Founder and President of Dan Goldie Financial Services LLC, on being named one of America’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors by Barron’s Magazine for the fourth year in a row.

The list draws from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, and is the largest and most comprehensive list that Barron’s runs. The rankings are based on assets under management, revenues generated by advisors for their firms and the quality of the advisors’ practices. In evaluating advisors, Barron’s examines regulatory records, internal company documents and 100-plus points of data provided by the advisors themselves. Advisors on this year’s list have an average of 29 years of industry experience, 518 clients and a 98% client retention rate.

Dan Goldie Financial Services has more than $750 million in assets under management and serves over 330 individuals and families, mostly in the San Francisco Bay Area. Founder and President, Daniel C. Goldie, has been recognized previously by Barron's and by the San Francisco Business Times as one of the top 25 Bay Area independent advisors.

