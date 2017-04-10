“Jive is ensuring our success by offering these innovative tools,” said Nancy Ridge, executive vice president, Telecom Brokers, a Jive Communications partner.

– Channel Partners Conference & Expo – Jive Communications today announced three new updates to its cloud-based Unified Communications (UC) platform. With Netview, a network-testing and troubleshooting tool; Jive Business Continuity (JBC), a failover capability in the event of an outage; and Zero Touch Provisioning (ZTP), a hands-off implementation option for easy installations, Jive enables greater performance, reliability and ease of use for its channel partners and their enterprise users.

“Jive is ensuring our success by offering these innovative tools,” said Nancy Ridge, executive vice president, Telecom Brokers, a Jive Communications partner. “With its game-changing network performance, combined with simple installations and incredibly sophisticated failback options, Jive is making our lives – and the lives of our partners and customers – easier.”



Jive Netview – Jive’s first-of-its-kind network-testing and troubleshooting tool allows Jive partners to run network-compatibility checks, get on-the-spot results and troubleshoot any ensuing network problems. This guarantees that channel partners will have smooth installations, reducing time and costs while improving performance.

Jive Business Continuity – This server-based application preserves users’ most essential phone functions during an internet disruption or a complete outage. Even with no internet, businesses can still reach staff and emergency services with Jive Business Continuity. As the only pure-cloud UC provider to offer such advanced failover and failback capabilities, channel partners can deliver unique peace of mind to customers using Jive.

Zero Touch Provisioning – With a completely hands-off approach, Jive’s Zero Touch Provisioning tool greatly simplifies partners’ onboarding processes for new customer installs. ZTP does all of the provisioning, at scale, making Jive implementations easy for enterprises and IT administrators.

“After working with one customer, Polk County Schools, to install JBC at a few of their locations, we were amazed at its capabilities,” said Donald Ready, founder of Ready Communications, a Jive Communications partner. “Polk County Schools actually suffered an outage, but no one even noticed since Jive’s failover solution kept them up and running. It was so seamless that, when they did get back online, it was like nothing had even happened. This will be vital for other school districts, beyond the run-of- the-mill Internet blip, and especially in times of crisis or great need.”

“Global unified communications spending is expected to reach $43.4 billion by 2020, which presents a huge opportunity for the channel – and an opportunity that we want to make as easy as possible for them to capitalize on,” said Mike Sharp, chief product officer, Jive Communications. “We pride ourselves on our ability to anticipate problems, create solutions and equip our partners with the tools they need to help their customers make more effective business decisions. And Netview, Jive Business Continuity and Zero Touch Provisioning do just that.”

Jive’s VP of Channel Sales, Roy Jackson, will speak at Channel Partners Conference & Expo on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 5:25 p.m. PT in the session, “Driving Results with Jive.” Stop by for a look at today’s top, industry-leading solutions for some of the most common UC sales and implementation challenges, or visit Jive at booth #447.

For more information, visit http://www.jive.com

