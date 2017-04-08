Candice E. Kim, a shareholder at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will be a panelist at the Annual Korean American Bar Association (KABA)/International Association of Korean Lawyers (IAKL) Women’s Retreat on April 7th in downtown Los Angeles.

Kim’s panel, a Mandatory Continuing Legal Education program, will tackle “Confronting Gender Biases” during an afternoon session. The inaugural event will run from noon to 7 p.m. and includes a networking luncheon, program, and cocktail reception.

“I am thrilled to participate in and support the inaugural Women’s Retreat, that supports women’s advancement in the legal field,” Kim said. “The commitment of KABA-SoCal and IAKL to building professional relationships and promote social justice is in line with Greenberg Traurig’s culture to empower diversity in the legal field – so it feels very right to be a part of this event.”

KABA of Southern California is a pro-bono organization of attorneys and law students dedicated to serving the community. It provides direct support for the underserved Los Angeles community-at large by providing volunteers for monthly pro-bono legal clinics, publicizing important political and social issues, promoting the advancement of exceptional attorneys, hosting MCLE events, and providing numerous networking opportunities with other organizations. The group also provides significant financial support to non-profits, hosts law-student career panels, and offers the mentor-mentee program.

IAKL was founded in 1987 and was formed to connect legal professionals of Korean descent or with interests in Korea throughout the world, build professional relationships, acknowledge and celebrate diversity within the legal profession, and promote social justice.

Kim, a resident of the firm’s Los Angeles office, concentrates her Trademarks/Brand Management practice on the clearance, procurement, maintenance, enforcement, licensing, and monetization of intellectual property rights, including trademarks, trade dress, domain names, copyrights and rights of publicity. Kim counsels clients on all aspects of the branding process. She has extensive experience in trademark prosecution, licensing, enforcement, and TTAB opposition and cancellation proceedings, with an emphasis on global brand expansion and management through strategic trademark filing, protection, and enforcement programs.

About Greenberg Traurig’s Women’s Initiative

Greenberg Traurig is committed to its women lawyers’ success, which includes a firmwide women’s affinity group encompassing recruiting, retention, and business development. The firm regularly collaborates with like-minded organizations to address these issues on a broader scale in a variety of industries and communities. Greenberg Traurig also takes thoughtful action to address issues such as maintaining a healthy work-life balance, breaking the glass ceiling, mentoring, taking charge of your health, and giving back to the community.

About Greenberg Traurig’s Diversity Initiative

From its inception, Greenberg Traurig has been committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. Greenberg Traurig is a uniquely empowering and diverse firm built on a foundation of fairness, equality, and authenticity. The firm is among Law360’s Top 25 Law Firms for Hispanic Attorneys and the Top 30 for “100 Best Law Firms for Minority Attorneys” in 2015. In addition the firm was recognized in 2015 by Chambers USA Women in Law Awards as the “Most Inclusive Firm for Minority Women Lawyers.”

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GTLaw) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. One firm worldwide, GTLaw has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, was named the second largest firm in the U.S. by Law360 in 2016, and among the Top 20 on the 2016 Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.