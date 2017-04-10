North American Title Insurance Co. hires Valenz as regional underwriting counsel for Mass. and Penn. Sara’s broad title insurance experience as both underwriting counsel as well as claims counsel, allows her to assist NATIC agents with the underwriting of their transaction through closing.

North American Title Insurance Co. (NATIC) has named Sara Valenz vice president, regional underwriting counsel for Massachusetts and Pennsylvania. She will provide legal and underwriting support to NATIC agents throughout those states.

“Sara’s broad title insurance experience as both underwriting counsel as well as claims counsel, allows her to assist NATIC agents with the underwriting of their transaction from inception through closing and beyond,” said Valerie Jahn-Grandin, NATIC executive vice president and chief underwriting counsel. “She thoroughly understands the problems our agents face in the field and helps them resolve issues seamlessly.”

Prior to joining NATIC, Valenz was associate senior underwriter for Stewart Title Guaranty Co. (STGC). She began her tenure with STGC in 2006 as claims counsel, moving up to underwriting counsel and Northeast regional counsel before serving in her last position. Valenz previously was an associate for a private law firm and worked as a judicial law clerk. She received her Juris Doctorate from New York Law School and her undergraduate degree from the University of Massachusetts.

“I have had the opportunity to experience different roles during my 10-year tenure in the title insurance industry,” said Valenz. “I enjoy the problem-solving involved with underwriting and helping to facilitate transactions. In addition, working as a claims counsel prior to being an underwriting counsel has been beneficial as it relates to the ability to assess risk when underwriting.”

Valenz is admitted to the New Jersey State Bar and the Bar of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. She is a member of the Insurance Law and Real Property, Trust and Estate Law Sections of the New Jersey State Bar Association. Valenz also serves as secretary/treasurer of the New Jersey Land Title Association, and is a rating bureau delegate and a member of its Rate, Legislative and Amicus committees.

Valenz will be working remotely in support of NATIC agents in Pennsylvania and Massachusetts and can be reached at telephone number (908) 745-8233. Agent email inquiries should be directed to Valenz at PAunderwriting(at)natic.com or MAunderwriting(at)natic.com.

About North American Title Insurance Co. (NATIC)

North American Title Insurance Co. (NATIC) is a seasoned title insurance underwriter, helping title agents achieve the goal of true business success for over 50 years. The company operates in 39 states and the District of Columbia. NATIC earned the reputation as the “underwriter next door” because its decision makers and associates are easy to reach and their processes are quick and straightforward, including a one-hour underwriting response guarantee that is unparalleled in the industry. The NATIC agency application process is fast and transparent for qualified agents.

NATIC is in Peer Group 1, which groups companies with total assets of greater than $100 million as determined by Kroll Bond Rating Agency, Inc., and is ranked 6th by The Performance of the Title Insurance Underwriters© in terms of cash or cash equivalents. NATIC generated more than $230 million in agency premiums in 2016 and maintains a policyholder surplus of approximately $74 million as of Dec. 31, 2016.

NATIC earned a rating of: A' (A Prime) Unsurpassed from Demotech, Inc. and B++ (Good) from A.M Best. NATIC is headquartered in Miami, Florida. To learn more, visit http://www.natic.com