Rivalcade Overwatch Rumble launches April 22-23 We are thrilled to bring the best professional Overwatch teams in North America together to compete, while at the same time providing an opportunity for any team to make a name for themselves by playing against the best.

The Rivalcade Overwatch Rumble is a unique esports tournament format that has been met with lots of enthusiasm by players, teams, and fans alike. Eight top professional Overwatch teams were automatically invited: EnVyUs, Rogue, Immortals, Selfless, LG Evil, Cloud9, Splyce Gaming, and compLexity.

Rivalcade founder and CEO Scott O’Leary stated, “We are thrilled to bring the best professional Overwatch teams in North America together to compete, while at the same time providing an opportunity for any team to make a name for themselves by playing against the best.” The structure of the event is designed to fit Rivalcade’s inclusive mission statement, which is according to O’Leary, “Not everyone is elite, but we all can compete. Live the Battle!”

Overall, up to 64 teams will compete in the qualifying event that will take place on Tuesday, April 18th, from which the top 8 teams will advance to the group stage. Group Play will take place on Saturday April 23rd, and the Double-Elimination and Grand Finals will take place on Sunday, April 24th. All matches will be live-streamed on Twitch and Rivalcade TV.

The format for the Saturday Group Play is a best-of-3 Round Robin with 16 teams divided into 4 groups. The top 2 teams from each group will advance to Sunday's Double Elimination Bracket, which will be best-of-3, and the final teams will rumble in a best-of-5 Grand Final match-up. For more information, teams and fans can check out the Rivalcade Overwatch Rumble webpage.

Sean May, Platform Operations for Razer said, "Rivalcade has proven to be a pillar in the competitive community for both Overwatch and Hearthstone. Holding the $10,000 Overwatch Rumble is just another testament of their commitment to this scene. We are proud that Razer Arena is the platform of choice for both the qualifiers and the main event. The action will be epic and we can't wait to see it unfold!"

About Rivalcade’s Overwatch Rumble

Total Prize Pool: $10,000

1st Place: $6,000

2nd Place: $3,000

3rd Place: $1,000

Additional giveaways and prizes from DXRacer, and Razer.

Open Qualifier: Tuesday, April 18th, 2017 @ 7pm EST / 4pm PST

https://arena.razerzone.com/tournaments/details/4868/overwatch-rumble-qualifier/

Group Play: Saturday, April 22nd, 2017 @ 3pm EST / 12pm PST

Double Elimination & Grand Finals: Sunday, April 23rd, 2017 @ 3pm EST / 12pm PST

https://arena.razerzone.com/tournaments/details/5771/overwatch-rumble/

Tournament Live Video Streams

https://www.twitch.tv/livethebattle

http://tv.rivalcades.com/overwatch

Rivalcade Stream Team

Joshua “AskJoshy” Sutherland

Joe “Storm” Nowasell

John “JoRoSaR” Sargent

Christian “Huerix” Thomasser

About Rivalcade

Rivalcade is an eSports lifestyle brand that lives online, on tour, and around the corner! Rivalcade is creating a one-of-a-kind omni-channel experience for esports gamers and fans, and providing the next generation of electronic sports competition. This allows Rivalcade to build brand equity for their partners, and create a conduit for compelling eSports content. For more information about Rivalcade, visit their website at here.

Tournament Sponsors & Partners

DXRacer, Razer