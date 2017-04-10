What’s best about these supplement tubs is the convenience you have to load them up and take them where they need to go on the range.

Providing a solution to the supplement feed industry, Rayeman Elements Inc. has created a system that is not only the first of its kind, but offers a solution to the waste affiliated with traditional “lick” tubs. The Rayeman Automated Tub Press System creates a 200 lb. tub, and can produce 5,000 lbs. every hour. Similar to the range cubes made from the Rayeman Bulk Densification Line, their tubs are made completely with 100% DDGs. Consumption rates are controlled solely through density of the tub, rather than limiters, binders, or fillers.

These supplement tubs are made using grain conditioning, heat, and 80,000 lbs. of psi for a specified hold time, as well as further patented technology, designed by Mike Thomas, Rayeman Elements’ VP and Director of Technology. Thomas has more than 25 years in the manufacturing business and specializes in extrusion and new technologies. Overseeing the development of products and systems developed at Rayeman Elements Inc., Thomas, Samantha Western, CEO, and the REI team have created a long list of over 40 patents, patents pending, and patents applied for with their unique and groundbreaking technology and machines--including the Automated Tub Press System. Western has been a successful entrepreneur for her entire adult life, and has big dreams for what Rayeman Elements Inc. is capable of. Creating this supplement feed tub is more than just an added option for the feed industry - Western, Thomas, and the REI team are dedicated to pioneering one-of-a-kind solutions that reduced waste and cost, and provide quality supplements with zero binders or fillers. An added advantage to the production of these density-controlled supplement feed tubs, is the ability to add vitamins and minerals the cattle may require. Additionally, the billet will not fall out if the tub is kicked over by the cattle, a benefit not offered in conventional lick tubs.

“What’s best about these supplement tubs is the convenience you have to load them up and take them where they need to go on the range,” Western says. Though she recommends getting a hand to help load and unload, as they are 200 lbs. each!

Learn more about the innovative design and technology of the Automated Tub Press System from Rayeman Elements by visiting their website: http://www.rayemanelements.com

About Rayeman Elements:

Rayeman Elements is a company driven to find economical solutions to the waste industry, as well as other byproducts that are handled amidst the trade and manufacturing industries. Based out of Colorado, they have established technology that was told to be impossible in the industry. Their equipment setup is one of a kind, increasing profit margins with every startup, and designed to be used at ethanol or manufacturing plants. And this is just the start. The team is excited to grow their solutions for industries across the world, with each of their systems developing and furthering the potential of what’s to come. The impact of Rayeman Elements has worldwide potential, and will set the standard for the feed industry.