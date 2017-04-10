In response to its acquisition of Software Link last month (March 2017), Kerr Consulting announced today the expansion of its sales team coverage along the east coast with the hiring of two (2) new ERP regional sales managers: Sergio Mendez Gillis and Cassandra Latimore.

Sergio Mendez Gillis, Northeast Regional Sales Manager, will service the northeastern region of the United States (Connecticut, Indiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Vermont).

For the past 13 years, Mr. Gillis has cultivated ERP technology sales at Sage, focusing directly on small and mid-market businesses in the United States. Since 2014, he has consistently generated over four million dollars a year in revenue for Sage with upsells and renewals to clients.

Cassandra Latimore, Southeast Regional Sales Manager, will service the southeastern region of the United States (Alabama, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia).

Since 2004, Ms. Latimore has exclusively managed accounts and conducted new client sales for Sage ACT! and Sage 300 ERP software, reaching sales objectives in the southeastern United States of over one million dollars annually year over year.

Software Link, based out of Atlanta, GA, is a Diamond Level Partner with Sage, focused on supporting Sage X3, 100, 500, HRMS, and Business Works platforms. Over the past several years Software Link has been one of the fastest growing Sage X3 partners in the United States.

Founded in 1987, Kerr Consulting is a total solution provider focused on delivering world class network, managed services, and software applications to the small, medium and large size business market. The firm has over 3,149 clients in all 50 states and over 20 countries, all who rely on the firm’s expertise in a variety of accounting and ERP solutions, including Sage 300, Sage X3, Accountmate, CYMA, and Microsoft Dynamics NAV. Kerr Consulting also provides CRM software development services and Human Resources software and is the North American distributor for NetDispatcher, a web-based dispatching and GPS tracking system. The firm has offices in Houston, Milwaukee, Kansas City, Chicago, Atlanta, San Francisco, Detroit, Dallas, Omaha, Des Moines, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and Charleston. Kerr Consulting was purchased by private equity company, Proviso Capital, in January 2017.