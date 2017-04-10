Kerr Consulting is pleased to announce its recent hire of Christophe Lavanant, who joins the firm as its new Sage Enterprise Resource Planning X3 expert. Within this role, Mr. Lavanant will provide both software development and consulting services to customers.

Mr. Lavanant comes to Kerr Consulting with five years of experience as a consultant and software developer on the ERP Sage X3 platform for Sage in Paris, France. There, he worked on over 30 client projects providing custom consulting services and software upgrades in accounting, CRM, finance, product planning & purchases and sales & marketing on the Sage X3 platform. He was also in charge of maintaining all software development projects, installations, and reports (via Crystal Report).

Mr. Lavanant holds two computer science degrees from the University of Paris Descartes and the Institute of Technology in Dijon, France. A native of France, he is an avid soccer player, who coached and played for Sage, Paris corporate soccer team. He moved to Houston in 2016 and is excited to embark on this next chapter of his career in the United States.

Founded in 1987, Kerr Consulting is a total solution provider focused on delivering world class network and software applications to the small, medium and large size business market. The firm has over 2200 clients in all 50 states and over 20 countries, all who rely on the firm’s expertise in a variety of accounting and ERP solutions, including Sage 300, Sage X3, CYMA, and Microsoft Dynamics NAV. Kerr Consulting also provides CRM software development services and Human Resources software and is the North American distributor for NetDispatcher, a web-based dispatching and GPS tracking systems. The firm has offices in Houston, Milwaukee, Kansas City, Detroit, Dallas, Omaha, Des Moines, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and Charleston. Kerr Consulting was purchased by private equity company, Proviso Capital, in January 2017.