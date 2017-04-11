YapStone, a global provider of online and mobile payment solutions for marketplaces and large vertical markets, expanded its management team with the addition of Christopher Crum as SVP of Sales and Customer Success. In his role, Crum will focus on scaling U.S. and International sales teams, leading business development efforts and managing customer success initiatives.

Prior to YapStone, Crum was SVP of Sales and Services at Blackhawk Network for over 10 years. Crum led a team of over 400 sales and service personnel and managed sales, business development and customer success focused on maximizing relationships with partners and customers throughout the world. During his tenure, Crum was instrumental in the company’s commercial operations expansion in over 25 countries, as well as a successful 2013 IPO. In addition to his deep expertise in the Fintech industry, Crum also brings a wealth of eCommerce experience, having worked for eCommerce giants Broadvision and Endeca.

Crum joins a seasoned team of world-class leaders to support the company’s explosive growth. “We have a tremendous opportunity to accelerate growth in our current verticals as well as onboard new marketplace and software partners globally,” says Tom Villante, YapStone’s Chairman, CEO and Co-founder. “Chris is a strong leader with exceptional strategic and operational expertise in high-growth organizations. Adding him to our leadership team represents the continuation of our stated goal to build the best team in payments.”

Named to the 2016 Forbes’ list of Next Billion Dollar Startups, YapStone continues to cement its position as a global payments leader. The company recently announced Sanjay Saraf as its new CTO and expects to hire over 100 new employees in the U.S. and Ireland in the coming year to support its growth.

“This is an incredibly exciting time in Fintech, but it is also an incredibly exciting time at YapStone, as we expand our global operations, venture into new markets and innovate on our product offering,” said Crum. “Focusing on customers is in my career DNA and I look forward to this important role at YapStone.”

About YapStone

YapStone is a global provider of online and mobile payment solutions for global marketplaces and large vertical markets. YapStone powers electronic payments for sharing economy marketplaces, such as HomeAway® and VRBO®, and thousands of apartment and vacation rental companies, homeowners’ associations, self-storage companies, and hospitality establishments. YapStone processes over $18B in payment volume annually and has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for nine consecutive years and named to the Forbes’ List of America’s Most Promising Companies (2015) and Next Billion Dollar Startups (2016). YapStone has raised over $110 million from investors including Accel Partners, Meritech Capital and Bregal Sagemount. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay area, YapStone has additional offices in Santa Monica, California, and Austin, Texas, with its European operations in Drogheda, Ireland.