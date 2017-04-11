We are very excited to welcome both attorneys to the firm whose skills and backgrounds will complement and enhance our ever-growing business team

Structure Law Group, LLP, is pleased to announce two new attorneys; Brett T. Bunnell and Gokalp Y. Gurer have joined the firm’s transactional and litigation teams. “We are very excited to welcome both attorneys to the firm whose skills and backgrounds will complement and enhance our ever-growing business team”, said SLG attorney Katya Mezek.

Brett T. Bunnell counsels a wide variety of companies for general business representation, including business transactional and business litigation matters. Mr. Bunnell’s practice focuses on advising startup companies through all stages of development, including formation, stock option plans, equity compensation, seed funding, venture capital, and exit transactions. Mr. Bunnell also drafts and reviews business and commercial contracts, including but not limited to operating agreements, non-disclosure and non-competition agreements, buy-sell agreements, seed financing agreements, offer letters, employment handbooks, and protection of intellectual property. Mr. Bunnell also represents both plaintiffs and defendants in a broad range of corporate/business disputes, as well as litigation involving breach of contract claims, breach of fiduciary duty, theft of trade secrets, trademark issues, and business torts. Prior to joining Structure Law Group, LLP, Mr. Bunnell was the co-founder and CEO of a tech start-up company. “SLG has a prominent reputation in the legal industry for its innovative, creative, and practical approach to helping businesses. SLG is the perfect firm for me to flourish and to enable entrepreneurs and startups to grow and scale their business,” said Mr. Bunnell.

Gokalp Y. Gurer divides his practice between complex business litigation and corporate transactional matters. Mr. Gurer represents corporations and business owners in a wide variety of business and real estate disputes, including breach of contract, mechanics liens, creditors’ rights, and shareholder, member and partnership disputes. Mr. Gurer handles all aspects of the litigation process, from advising clients on pre-lawsuit issues to drafting pleadings, handling discovery, law and motion matters, settlement negotiations and, if necessary, trial. Mr. Gurer also advises companies on general business matters, including corporate governance and entity formations. Mr. Gurer drafts a wide variety of corporate contracts, such as operating agreements, purchase agreements, non-competition agreements and licensing agreements. Mr. Gurer received his Juris Doctorate from UC Davis School of Law. While in law school, he served as Senior Articles Editor on the UC Davis Law Review and competed in the Saul Lefkowitz Moot Court Competition. He also worked for the United States Attorney’s Office and a prominent litigation firm. “I joined Structure Law Group, LLP, because I wanted to be challenged, entrusted with a high level of responsibility, and presented with opportunity to work directly with our clients inside and outside of the courtroom. I get all of that, and more - SLG is a family,” said Mr. Gurer.

About Structure Law Group, LLP

Structure Law Group, LLP is a business law firm with a national and international practice that provides legal services to companies of all sizes as well as individual entrepreneurs. SLG assists clients in all areas of business law including start-ups and financing, business litigation, merger and acquisitions, employment law, intellectual property, debtor and creditor rights and commercial real estate. SLG is a dedicated team of legal professionals who have a solid understanding of companies of all sizes as well as businesses and entrepreneurs. SLG is committed to providing exceptional client experiences through innovative and cost-effective legal services and solutions.

