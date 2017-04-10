Media iQ Achieved up to 89% Lower Ad Fraud Rates During Q4 2016

Media iQ, the global analytics and technology company, today reveals that its rates of ad fraud and brand risk were significantly lower than industry averages [See Footer]. Integral Ad Science (IAS), the technology and data company that empowers the advertising industry to effectively reach and influence consumers everywhere, analyzed global performance data from across Media iQ campaigns that ran between October and December 2016.

The findings highlight that Media iQ outperformed industry averages for ad fraud and brand safety in the US. Media iQ’s rate of ad fraud was 89% less than the US industry average and brand safety risk was 44% lower.

In order to offer intelligent multiple safeguards to protect brands online, Media iQ has developed Guard, an advanced brand safety and anti-fraud solution. When deployed, Guard leverages real-time verification tools, operates at the strictest available rules, and is further enhanced by pre and post bid data intelligence, to provide clients with the highest level of protection for online ad campaigns. With the integration of Guard, Media iQ consistently achieves lower ad fraud rates and brand safety risk than market averages.

Richard Dunmall, President, Media iQ said, “Brand safety and ad fraud are two hot topics and major threats to businesses. To ensure we are leading in best practice for the programmatic space, we have a comprehensive approach to ensure our clients are protected. The combination of IAS’ solutions and our Guard capabilities allow us to constantly lower fraud risk and improve brand safety measures.”

“Our partnership with Media iQ highlights their comprehensive and innovative approach to serving the digital advertising community,” commented Lee Moulding, Director, Business Development at Integral Ad Science. “Media iQ is working to reduce the impact of ad fraud and to offer their customers best-in-class brand safety solutions.”

[Footer]Industry average data was taken from the Integral Ad Science H2 2016 Media Quality Report.

About Media iQ

Media iQ is a leading global analytics technology company that uses its superior analytical platform AiQ to unlock insights from data to drive business growth.

Media iQ has a clear vision for its clients - to inspire through insights. We are experts at ingesting large amounts of data, modeling data to convert into insights and then actioning these insights through a variety of products and services. In short, Media iQ makes data valuable, insightful, and intelligent, which helps agencies and brands engage customers, grow sales and unlock new revenue opportunities.

Founded in 2010, Media iQ has over 350 staff serving over 600 clients, and enjoys a 97% client retention rate globally. Headquartered in the UK it has offices across North America, Europe and Asia. http://www.mediaiqdigital.com

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global technology and data company that builds verification, optimisation, and analytics solutions to empower the advertising industry to effectively influence consumers everywhere, on every device. We solve the most pressing problems for brands, agencies, publishers and technology companies by ensuring that every impression has the opportunity to be effective, optimising towards opportunities to consistently improve results, and analysing digital’s impact on consumer actions. Built on data science and engineering, IAS is headquartered in New York with global operations in twelve countries. Our growth and innovation have been recognised in Inc. 500, Forbes’ Most Promising Companies, Business Insider’s Hottest Pre-IPO Ad Tech Startups and I-COM’s Smart Data Marketing Technology Company. Learn more at http://www.integralads.com.

