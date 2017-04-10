AhiPoki Opening on Polk Street in San Francisco

AhiPoki, a fast casual build-your-own-poké bowl restaurant, is opening this Tuesday, Aprill 11 at 2123 Polk Street, San Francisco, California. This will mark the brand’s first unit in Northern California.

To kick off the soft opening, AhiPoki will be offering to the first 100 customers a free regular poke bowl. The Grand Opening celebration is planned for Friday, April 21.

AhiPoki’s popular concept is built upon customizable Hawaiian poké bowl by selecting seafood, unlimited toppings, and flavor sauce over rice or salad; personalizing the bowls to taste and diet. The seafood choices range from of tuna, yellowtail, albacore, salmon, octopus, scallop, and shrimp. In addition, there are specials like the Tuna Luau and the AhiPokirrito, which is a poke bowl wrapped into seaweed or soy paper.

AhiPoki San Francisco will be the tenth location with the next location opening in Upland, CA. AhiPoki is planning to open 10 more locations throughout California and Arizona this year.

About AhiPoki Bowl:

Ahipoki Bowl serves the freshest sushi-grade seafood with only the best ingredients and spices inspired by Hawaii. The poké bowls are made to order every time, but beyond the quality is the guarantee with every poké dish served, there is a promise to deliver an affordable poké experience unlike any other.

Fans can receive promotions and news by “Liking” AhiPoki Bowl on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/ahipoki. For more information please visit http://www.AhiPoki.com, @AhiPokiBowl on Twitter or @AhiPoki on Instagram.

AhiPoki– San Francisco

2123 Polk Street

San Francisco, CA 94109

Phone: (415) 658-7950

Daily: 11:00AM-10:00PM