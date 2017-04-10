Kari Elizabeth Launches Online Boutique of Decorative Pillows

My business came out of my love for home design and fashion accessories. I have been collecting scarves for over 20 years and finally decided they needed to be seen and enjoyed; they make the perfect accessory for any home.

Kari Elizabeth opened its online boutique this week, http://www.KariElizabethLLC.com, offering a wide selection of hand-crafted decorative pillows upholstered from the finest designer silk scarves. The collection includes vintage and used Hermes, Chanel, Cartier, Christian Dior, Bottega Veneta and other luxury brands. Founder and Creative Director Kari Hershey says her designs add a classic and smart touch to any room.

Distinguished by designer and lifestyle, each statement pillow is unique. The designer scarves are exclusive and carefully chosen. Hershey says: “My business came out of my love for home design and fashion accessories. I have been collecting scarves for over 20 years and finally decided they needed to be seen and enjoyed; they make the perfect accessory for any home.”

The Kari Elizabeth couture pillows vary in size from lumbar 32" x 16" to squares sized 23"x 23". All pillows are filled with a 90/10 goose feather and down blend. Each pillow is custom tailored locally to excellence. These pillows are ideal for the homeowner looking to decorate with a luxury accessory, interior designers looking to impress clients or anyone who owns a home décor store. The pillows also make the perfect gift item. Hershey’s experience studying textiles at The New York School of Interior Design as well as her fervor for restoration projects gives her a unique perspective that shows brilliantly in her work. Pillows are available for purchase online at: https://www.karielizabethllc.com/

About Kari Elizabeth

Kari Elizabeth is an upscale lifestyle brand with a focus on custom decorative pillows constructed from only the best designer names, materials and fabrics. These designer pillows include the silk scarves of high fashion designers—including Hermes, Chanel, Cartier, Christian Dior, Bottega Veneta and other luxury brands—used by Kari Elizabeth in creating a unique, custom-designed pillow. These pillows are expertly crafted and sewn. These products are solely made, marketed and distributed by Kari Elizabeth without any affiliation to any other designer or manufacturer.

Contact

kari(at)karielizabethllc(dot)com

http://www.karielizabethllc.com

732-741-1263