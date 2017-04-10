Dr. Marc Gulitz "We're always interested in expanding our reach by opening locations. The Park Heights area of Baltimore has been a goal of ours since day one." - Dr.. Marc Gulitz, CEO

Mid-Atlantic Spinal Rehabilitation & Chiropractic, a leading Chiropractic and Physical Therapy practice, today announced a new office location in the Park Heights area of Baltimore City. The new location, at 6810 Park Heights Avenue, Suite C4, will be the company's first office outside of it's downtown flagship care center, and will become home to a growing team of healthcare professionals.

According to CEO, Dr. Marc Gulitz, the expansion has been planned for some time. "Our vision has always been to serve the entire City, and surrounding area. We are excited about serving the needs of the Northwest Baltimore population, and our referring Doctors and partners. We're also committed to expanding our team and creating healthcare jobs throughout Baltimore."

Mid-Atlantic Spinal Rehabilitation specializes in the care of acute injuries caused by automobile or work related accidents. Adding a new location is a strategic move that will allow them to have a physical presence in Northwest Baltimore, expanding their patient care and reach to tens of thousands more Maryland residents.

"Given the number of residents, and referring partners in Northwest Baltimore, and the adjacent Baltimore County suburbs," says Dr. Gulitz, "we expect this new location to quickly grow in patient visits, and staff. Within six months we believe Park Heights will be seeing a similar volume to our Fells Point location."

About Mid-Atlantic Spinal Rehabilitation

Mid-Atlantic Spinal Rehabilitation specializes in the rehabilitation of acute musculoskeletal injuries, such as those commonly experienced in auto accidents and work related injuries. Our healthcare providers work alongside primary care physicians, pain management physicians, physical therapists, orthopedists, and neurologists to manage care, and provide positive outcomes for patients. Founded in 2012, Mid-Atlantic Spinal Rehabilitation is one of the fastest growing practices in the Region. For more information visit the website at http://www.midatlanticspinalrehab.com

