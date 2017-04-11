John brings a strong combination of sales, marketing, technical knowledge, and business planning experience to the Safer Buildings team.

The Safer Buildings Coalition announced today the selection of John Foley as Vice President, Operations. The VP of Operations is the key operations leader of the Safer Buildings Coalition, reporting to the Board of Directors.

"We are delighted to have John serve as Vice President, Operations of the Safer Buildings Coalition,” said Board President Jeff Hipchen. “John brings a strong combination of sales, marketing, technical knowledge, and business planning experience to the Safer Buildings team,” said Hipchen. “He will lead our efforts to serve the evolving needs of our members and the public, and to advance Safer Building’s mission.”

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead this organization and to work with the Safer Buildings Coalition Board as we set out to advance policies, best practices, and industry collaboration to ensure that our nation’s first responders have access to in-building communications platforms that enhance their ability to protect and serve the public,” said Foley.

About the Safer Buildings Coalition

The primary mission of the Safer Buildings Coalition is to ensure that First Responders (Fire, Law Enforcement and EMS) can use state-of-the-art voice and data communications to communicate with one another inside buildings as well as to and from their Command Centers outside buildings during an event. From their inception before the FCC in February 2012, the Safer Buildings Coalition has been at the forefront of advancing policies and ideas that lead to more buildings being served with commercial and public safety wireless coverage.

For more information go to saferbuildings.org.