The city of Los Angeles’ Mayor’s Office of Economic Opportunity, Data 360 and world-renowned artist, Siedah Garrett, are announcing the first graduates of Freshstart Bootcamp. The graduation ceremony will take place on Wednesday, April 12 at the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator La Kretz Innovation campus in Los Angeles.

Freshstart Bootcamp helps candidates from non-traditional backgrounds learn computer science fundamentals and develop careers in the technology industry with major corporations. Students enrolled in Freshstart Bootcamp learn Freshstart Bootcamp is one of the many Fair Chance Hiring initiatives sponsored by the Mayor’s Office of Economic Opportunity that create employment opportunities for historically disadvantaged communities in Los Angeles.

The following celebrities and organizations currently partner and collaborate with the city of Los Angeles’ Mayor’s Office of Economic Opportunity and Data 360 in Freshstart Bootcamp:



Siedah Garrett, Grammy award winning, two-time Oscar-nominated singer/songwriter, co-author of “Man in the Mirror” for Michael Jackson

The Muse, a leading employment firm receiving over 90 million visits per year

Google CS First, Google’s free program that increases student access and exposure to computer science (CS) education through after-school, in-school, and summer programs

ESRI, the global market leader in GIS software and solutions

Autodesk, the global software leader that makes software for people who make things

Hailee Bobailee YouTube celebrity, model and internet personality

Neon Roots, an innovative app development firm for Spotify, Epson, Snoop Dogg, Tony Robbins and many others

Freshstart Bootcamp operates at two campuses in Los Angeles: Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (LACI) and at the Boyle Heights Technology YouthSource Center (BHTYC).

The Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (LACI) is a private non-profit organization that helps accelerate the commercialization of clean technologies. It offers emergent clean tech ventures flexible office space, mentoring, and access to partnerships and capital.

The Boyle Heights Technology YouthSource Center (BHTYC) promotes youth achievement by working with families to help youth reach their education, employment and personal development goals.

Freshstart Bootcamp is currently raising funds on the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo in a campaign to raise $50,000 (http://bit.ly/support-freshstart). The campaign will help Freshstart Bootcamp expand its program to South LA, San Fernando Valley, and Hawthorne/Gardena. Companies or individuals interested in sponsoring the program or mentoring trainees can sign up at the Fair Chance Hiring site. The profile of currently enrolled Freshstart Bootcamp students can be found here (http://bit.ly/freshstart-census).

About the Mayor’s Office of Economic Opportunity: The Mayor’s Office of Economic Opportunity (MOEO) seeks to ensure that Los Angeles city’s growth results in an increased quality of life for all Angelenos. MOEO engages community partners, leverages resources and facilitates long-term planning and coordination to reduce poverty in Los Angeles. Emphasizing social and economic equity, MOEO focuses on the following economic opportunity policy areas: affordable housing, homelessness, reentry, veteran affairs, Promise Zones and workforce development.

About Data 360: Data 360 is a services firm specializing in building custom platforms using a proprietary combination of big data, artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies. By matching data about job openings with the employment history and current skillsets of Freshstart participants, Data 360 is using its proprietary matching algorithms to recruit and match individuals to specific positions.

About Siedah Garrett: In addition to being an accomplished songwriter, Siedah Garrett is an active philanthropist – using her time, talents and creativity to make a positive difference in her community and throughout the world. She has become the go-to lyricist for special events and social causes, such as co-writing two theme songs for the Special Olympics World Games; the musical theme for the World Expo in Shanghai; the American Idol Gives Back campaign; Fergie’s “L.O.V.E. (Let One Voice Emerge)” song to encourage voter participation; her Autism Awareness theme song “It’s Time to Listen”; and her benefit single, “Carry On”, for the Race to Erase MS charity. Her latest single, "G.H.E.T.T.O.", her acronym for Greatness Happens Even Though There's Oppression, features Grammy and Oscar winning rapper/actor/artist Common; and her as-yet-unreleased single "Every Woman" is intended to encourage and empower young women to study new technology, and to target STEMS for their career choices.