Artist JC Triple Threat officially released the full version of his new single “Dip It” during the Heart of Texas Rockfest in March as well as SXSW in Austin this year. Support came pouring in immediately after the song was officially released. Continuing to ride the wave, the JC Triple Threat team is promoting a dance challenge that goes along with the new single.

The #DipItChallenge dance is featured on the Triller App and Dance Trends (IG @populardancetrends). Anyone can join in on this dance craze by recording and uploading their videos doing the #DipItChallenge. Individuals duos or groups are encouraged to share their video through the Triller App on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram; using the #dipitchallenge #dipit #jcakatriplethreat hashtags and tagging @akatriplethreat.

“You normally see dances come out of New York, LA or ATL, but Phoenix has tons of great dancers and dope choreographers. I’m glad to have my song a part of this movement...This is Crazy!” JC said.

The song “Dip It” was written by JC Triple Threat and produced by LnD. This upbeat urban pop song has received positive reactions from fans, with over fifty videos posted already.

When asked about the concept behind the song, JC said, “I just wanted to create a poppin’ upbeat song that everyone could dance to at home, in the club or just hanging out with your friends.” JC’s versatility is shown throughout his project “The Crossover”. Fans get a unique experience when listening to each one of his songs.

Fans across the nation can learn the dance and slay the video today.

“Dip It’” is available now on Google Play, Spotify, iTunes and Amazon and Tidal via Altavoz Distribution.

#DipItChallenge Dance Video: https://youtu.be/KKn_ELUjG8c

Instagram: @akatriplethreat

Website: jcakatriplethreat.com

#jcakatriplethreat #DipItChallenge #dipit #altavoz #triller