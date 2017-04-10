Dr. Dan Lorenz of Specialists in Sports and Orthopedic Rehabilitation (SSOR), an Overland Park-based outpatient physical therapy facility, is an invited speaker at the Sanford Sports Medicine Symposium and the Sanford POWER Symposium April 28-29, 2017 in South Dakota. Dr. Lorenz joins an outstanding lineup of internationally-recognized speakers as part of their physical therapy and athletic performance course. Dr. Lorenz is Kansas City’s only fellowship-trained physical therapist in sports physical therapy and is a nationally recognized speaker on sports medicine.

Dr. Lorenz will be giving a series of talks mostly focused on injury prevention and rehabilitation of the athletic patient. At the Sports Medicine Symposium, one talk will focus on single versus double leg training in athletes recovering from lower extremity injuries, specifically ACL reconstruction. An in-depth analysis of available evidence will be explored on the topic in order to give the rehabilitation professional guidance on how to best design exercise programming. The other presentation will be on screening and testing measures for upper extremity athletes to determine physical readiness for sport and performance enhancement training.

In the Sanford POWER Clinic, Dr. Lorenz will be talking to a group of athletic trainers and strength coaches, again providing two talks for attendees. The first presentation is “Hey Mom, Where Did You Put My Off-Season?” The purpose of this talk is to discuss the risks of early sport specialization and the many issues and challenges that surround our current youth sports culture. The other presentation is “You Can’t Make the Club in the Tub.” In this talk, Dr. Lorenz explores evidence-based injury prevention measures for common youth sports injuries and will provide attendees with a framework to implement programming in their schools and with their respective teams.

