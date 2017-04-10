The State of New York has mandated that all teachers complete 100 hours of professional development to maintain their teaching certifications. Online learning methods formerly used to enrich student learning are now also captivating teachers. Participation in online professional development is on the rise. New York Partners for Technology Innovation (NYPTI), a non-profit organization with the purpose of helping educators integrate technology into their instruction, has partnered with the world’s largest K-12 social learning platform, Edmodo, to create blended professional learning courses for teachers.

“Our courses blend anytime online learning convenience with synchronous videoconference sessions for the best practices of both individual reflection on teacher practice and group activity within a learning community,” says Carol Weintraub, Director of NYPTI. She explains that “rigor and accountability” is a critical goal. All courses delivered via Edmodo adhere to the guidance of the Standards for Online Learning.

The Global Search for Education reached out to teachers to explore their personal experiences with blended learning courses. “Having the courses online gives us the option to control our own time. Things come up, and being flexible with our PD is extremely beneficial,” says teacher Julie Trzaska.” “I was exposed to even more sites than I was currently aware of. It was a great place to exchange ideas,” says teacher Linda Bean. “I loved checking in on our group discussions and learning about what other educators are doing in their classrooms,” says teacher Melissa Penman.

Read the full article here.

CMRubinWorld launched in 2010 to explore what kind of education would prepare students to succeed in a rapidly changing globalized world. Its award-winning series, The Global Search for Education, is a celebrated trailblazer in the renaissance of the 21st century.

