MS Drug May Help Mesothelioma Patients FTY720 is a potentially promising therapeutic agent for malignant mesothelioma treatment.

Cancer researchers in Hawaii now believe that FTY720, a drug derived from part of a fungus, has promise as a mesothelioma treatment, The results of their newly published study are the subject of an article on the Surviving Mesothelioma website. Click here to read the details.

The study conducted at the University of Hawaii Cancer Center suggests that FTY720 can trigger apoptosis or programmed cell death by blocking a signalling protein that is overexpressed in mesothelioma tumors.

“Our preclinical data indicate that FTY720 is a potentially promising therapeutic agent for malignant mesothelioma treatment.,” writes study author Agata Szymiczek, a University of Hawaii Cancer Center molecular biology research specialist.

In a report in the Journal of Translational Medicine, the researchers say FTY720 also effectively reduced the size of mesothelioma tumors in lab mice without any serious toxicity.

“The fact that FTY720 was able to shrink mesothelioma tumors without toxic side effects in this preclinical study is a hopeful sign, especially given the potential complications associated with other types of mesothelioma treatments,” says Alex Strauss, Managing Editor for Surviving Mesothelioma.

