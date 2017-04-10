Acquire Inc. Will Now Provide Flux Solutions in Vacillating Job Market

Acquire Inc., http://www.executiveagents.net, announces it will now begin offering Flux Solutions to executives looking to navigate the job market. The Acquire Inc. marketing team will tailor an executive job candidate's campaign to a number of industry needs to as to maximize the candidates desirability at a given time.

According to Acquire Inc., "Most executive candidates offer one or two aspects of their capabilities hoping that they will hit the nail on the head." What we have found is that it is often an unlikely aspect or quality in a candidate that proved to be the strongest selling point when an executive is taken onboard."

The marketing team at Acquire Inc. has the perspective to see the situation from both sides, that of an employer and as a company selling the skills of an individual to an industry.

"What is obvious to us and proven out by experience may seem counter-intuitive to a man or woman offering their abilities on the marketplace." Unless an executive has experience in marketing the corporations for which they have worked, they would do better to let experts handle what will be a most important transaction in their career. It is one of the reasons we are now offering Flux Solutions.

Marketing is the science of attracting what you need. It is not a question of simply sending out resumes and hoping for the best.