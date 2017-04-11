Hip-hop pioneer Fab 5 Freddy Using the StillGoing App at SXSW I wanted to create an experience that made the practice of meditation accessible, engaging and personalized - regardless of skill level.

StillGoing, a new meditation tech innovator, announces today the launch of StillGoing “Live” Guided Meditation, the first-ever iPhone app that connects users to real meditation coaches anytime, anywhere. This new service is available via a free download in the Apple iOS App Store.

Unlike other meditation apps currently on the market, users connect instantly to a real person, not a recording. StillGoing offers access to more than 200 top-quality meditation coaches from across North America with varied styles and techniques.

“After years of working at a high level in the corporate sector, I began to notice the toll that the daily grind was having on me,” said Starr Barbour, founder and CEO. “Meditation saved me from a life of overthinking and high stress, and I wanted to share the benefits with others. I wanted to create an experience that made the practice of meditation accessible, engaging and personalized - regardless of skill level.”

The StillGoing app accommodates the full range of users, from novices to experienced meditators. Users simply register, log in, choose a session type, select their desired coach, pay, and begin their live guided meditation session. Users can choose between two types of guided meditation experiences: one-on-one coaching or a live group class. One-on-one sessions are $20 for 15 minutes and $40 for 30 minutes of coaching, with the option of video or audio interfacing. Live group classes are $10 for 30 minutes and are real-time, pre-scheduled sessions.

StillGoing recently exhibited at the 2017 SXSW Conference where it provided on-site app demonstrations. The app was well-received by the tech community and attendees, even garnering praise from cultural icon, Fab 5 Freddy, who described it as being like “Uber for meditation.”

About StillGoing

StillGoing was established in 2015 by Starr Barbour, a minority female with 15 years of executive experience leading major finance and IT transformation at some of America’s top Fortune 500 companies, including General Electric, Fannie Mae and Accenture. Through her corporate background, she has experienced first-hand the stresses women face every day as they try to balance careers, family and more. These experiences led her to the practice of meditation and ultimately the development of StillGoing, which she anticipates will create economic opportunities in the forms of jobs, career advancement and social programs that benefit disadvantaged women and communities.