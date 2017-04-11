Rhode Island Red Food Tours 2017 Season Begins April 21

Taking a Rhode Island Red Food Tour is not just a foodie experience, it's a cultural experience.

Spring brings the itch to get out and enjoy the beautiful weather. One of the best ways to enjoy the beauty of Spring is to take a walking food tour and explore. The Newport Neighborhood Food Tour brings guests through the historic cobblestone pathways and along the waterfront. The Downcity Providence Food Tour leads guests along the lively and bustling sidewalks of downtown Providence. Both tours are unique experiences, exposing guests to the diverse Rhode Island food scene. Professional guides share the colorful history and architecture along the way. Taking a Rhode Island Red Food Tour is not just a foodie experience, it's a cultural experience.

Tour season begins on Friday, April 21 and continues until mid-November. Spring, Summer, and Fall are the best times to visit Rhode Island. Each season has its own desirability, but good food goes with any season. Spring brings the fresh, sweet scent of flowers. Summer is all warm sun and slight breezes. Fall is crisp and cool with the prettiest foliage you ever did see. What remains the same through the seasons is the fun and food to be enjoyed during a Rhode Island Red Food Tour.

The Newport Neighborhood Tour is a fan favorite and the original tour. Newport is a well-established tourist destination and brings folks from all over the world. Everyone is familiar with Newport's yachting scene and the historic mansions, but the food scene is still a well kept secret. Newport has some of the best restaurants in New England. Most have gorgeous, waterfront views and fresh seafood is the star of the show. The Newport Neighborhood Tour shares all of this with its guests. Starting Friday, April 21, enjoy the sights, sounds, and tasty food of Newport, Rhode Island.

The Downcity Providence Tour is the newcomer. Providence is a hot, growing food scene. There truly is delicious food on every corner of the city. However, Downcity Providence is definitely the mecca. Providence's true colors come alive in the creative streets. Food is just another vessel for absolute creativity. Our partner restaurants have shed new light on fresh creative cuisine, pastries, comfort food, and fine dining. Providence is a top foodie city for a reason. Starting Friday, April 21, enjoy a new take on an old favorite, soak up the history and art scene in Downtown Providence, Rhode Island.

The Newport Neighborhood Food Tour begins April 21 and runs until mid-November. Tours are available Fridays and Saturdays, running from 12 pm to 3:30 pm. Cost is $65 per person (no alcohol) and $79 per person including alcohol. Go to six restaurants and eateries, tastings will be enough for a full lunch. All ages and fitness levels will enjoy the Newport Neighborhood Food Tour. Vegetarian options or substitutions are available with advanced notice. For more information, click here.

The Downcity Providence Food Tour begins April 21 and runs until mid-November. Tours are available Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays running from 12 pm to 3:30 pm. Cost is $69 per person (no alcohol) and $84 per person including alcohol. Visit six restaurants and eateries , tastings are enough for a full lunch and then some. All ages and fitness levels will enjoy the Downcity Providence Food Tour. Vegetarian options or substitutions are available with advanced notice. For more information, click here.

Tour season is a very exciting time. Spring marks the time for new beginnings and fresh starts. The 2017 season brings a new food tour in Providence, new restaurant partners, and lots of old favorites. Most importantly, there is lots of fun and good food to be shared.