LifeAnswers Financial Group announced Phil Lambing joined the organization as Director of Training and Education. Phil will be creating and presenting training materials and programs for independent life insurance agents and financial specialists in the LifeAnswers network.

LifeAnswers provides opportunities for anyone looking to start their own business, career or part-time opportunity. With a core focus on helping individuals build their business in the life insurance industry, LifeAnswers’ model supports financial professionals embracing new methods to achieve success. Phil will be instrumental in assisting both seasoned and industry newcomers in strengthening their knowledge and skills.

“We are excited to provide Phil’s experience and background in training and education to the financial professionals working with LifeAnswers,” said Harry N. Stout, LifeAnswers’ Chief Executive.

Phil brings a unique and diverse blend of perspectives and experience to business development and training. His background includes 30 years’ experience with sales, marketing, compliance and training in the wirehouse, bank, credit union and independent distribution channels.

Phil holds an MBA in finance from Temple University, along with FINRA registrations (24, 7, 63, and 65) and Pennsylvania state securities and insurance licenses.

LifeAnswers is a direct to the agent marketing and life insurance sales opportunity that combines a next generation technology platform, a compound recruiting model and a top-of-industry compensation plan backed by progressive training, consumer lead and education systems. LifeAnswers has been designed for existing Independent Marketing Organizations (IMOs) and independent insurance agents to achieve higher levels of success. The organization has contracted with a core group of top life insurance carriers for life insurance and annuity products for its members for every stage of a customer’s financial needs.

More information about LifeAnswers Financial Group and its comprehensive training program can be found at http://www.lifeanswersfg.com/training/ or by contacting the company at info(at)LifeAnswersFG.com.