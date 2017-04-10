New Dero facility at Northern Stacks in Minneapolis We’re excited that with this new building, we’re able to grow and continue to up our game in manufacturing to better serve our customers, and we’re proud to continue to support our employees.

Dero has moved to 42 Northern Stacks Drive, Suite 100, Minneapolis, MN 55421. This facility expands Dero’s bike rack manufacturing, to continue to meet the growing demand for bike parking. The building is within the new Northern Stacks commercial development, just north of Downtown Minneapolis.

The relocation allows Dero to increase its operational footprint to better serve customers. This move also provides additional staff amenities, such as a fitness room, showers and locker room, and of course, more room for bike parking and a bicycle maintenance area. Plus the old ping pong and foosball tables made the move as well. Dero now offers staff access to a brand new e-bike fleet for bicycle commuting and continues its $6 per day incentive when employees bike, walk, use transit, or carpool to work, using its Dero ZAP technology to automatically track these trips.

“We’re excited that with this new building, we’re able to grow and continue to up our game in manufacturing to better serve our customers," states Andy Lageson, General Manager of Dero, “and we’re proud to continue to support our employees in decreasing single occupancy vehicle use by encouraging other commuter options, such as biking, with our new amenities.”

Dero is sharing this space with Everlast Climbing, also a PlayCore company. The shared lobby will feature a 28-foot Everlast climbing wall.

ABOUT DERO

Since 1995, Dero has been supplying innovative bike parking and bicycle transit solutions to architects, contractors, municipalities, higher education, and parks and recreation. Its bike racks, repair stands and pumps, shelters, and lockers are high quality, thoughtfully designed, and secure. Dero also offers the award-winning Dero ZAP, an automatic system to track bike commuters. Dero headquarters is located in Minneapolis and is proud to support biking locally and nationally.