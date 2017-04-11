Virtual Reality Guided Meditation App

Jennifer Lastra of 360 Immersive and Colleen Fletcher of Wholistic Beauty Boutique have combined cutting edge technology with time honoured traditions to bring consumers this innovative approach to their total health and well-being.

What these distinct modalities bring to you.

~Virtual reality bringing an immersive approach to people

~Virtual reality is found in healthcare and art to education and business

~Meditation, the ancient approach to relaxation and health and wellness

~Deeply nourish your inner well-being

~Discover a new way to settle inward and experience the most silent and peaceful level of your own awareness.

Hinsel Scott of GeeksWorldWide has this to say, “As a person regularly immersed in tech I found the meditation app to be a natural progression in my spiritual journey - a familiar tool to take with me along the way. I really enjoyed the feeling of being immersed in the energy of each color of the chakras without feeling overstimulated by the visualizations inside the app. I see this as being not only a great asset for those new to meditation, who may be just learning how to meditate, but also for the experienced practitioner looking to change up their routine.”

The blossoming of this app originated from a treatment designed by Fletcher. The Infused Chakra Healing sessions are a combination of two guided meditations. One of which is a colour, guided meditation. All too often Fletchers’ clients are not able to visualize the colours, so it was a natural progression to add the visual aspect of this treatment. With the knowledge of virtual reality brought to the table by Lastra the merging of two vibrant, healing communications was born.

My VR guru Chakra App brings Virtual Reality in a fully immersive atmosphere to consumers with the benefit of 21st Century relaxation.

Bringing balance to your life through innovative technology, My VR guru chakra app is a fully immersive environment where consumers are guided to relax, and thrive in their passionate lives.

MyVRguru can be found at http://myvrguru.com/, https://www.wholisticbeautyboutique.com/ and in the google play and Itunes stores.