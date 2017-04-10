Rigaku is Diamond Sponsor of IUCr 2017

Rigaku Corporation is pleased to announce its sponsorship of the 24th Congress & General Assembly of the International Union of Crystallography (IUCr), to be held August 21 - 28, 2017 in Hyderabad, India. The program will consist of 3 plenaries, 40 keynotes, 119 microsymposia, regular and e-posters, commercial exhibits, satellite meetings, workshops and official meetings of the IUCr.

As the sole Diamond Sponsor, Rigaku is committed to building a better working environment and making a meaningful difference by contributing to the development and promotion of all aspects of crystallography. Rigaku will also be sponsoring or participating in a number of special events at the Assembly.

The IUCr is a scientific union in compliance with the International Council for Science (ICSU). Its objectives are to promote international cooperation in crystallography, to promote international publication of crystallographic research, to facilitate standardization of methods, units, nomenclatures and symbols, and to form a focus for the relations of crystallography to other sciences.

A global leader in analytical X-ray technology, Rigaku offers instrumentation and software for macromolecular and chemical crystallography, X-ray fluorescence, general purpose X-ray diffraction and small angle X-ray scattering.

For more information about single crystal X-ray diffraction instrumentation from Rigaku, visit https://www.rigaku-oxford.com/

About Rigaku

Since its inception in Japan in 1951, Rigaku has been at the forefront of analytical and industrial instrumentation technology. Rigaku and its subsidiaries form a global group focused on general-purpose analytical instrumentation and the life sciences. With hundreds of major innovations to their credit, Rigaku companies are world leaders in X-ray spectrometry, diffraction, and optics, as well as small molecule and protein crystallography and semiconductor metrology. Today, Rigaku employs over 1,400 people in the manufacturing and support of its analytical equipment, which is used in more than 90 countries around the world supporting research, development, and quality assurance activities. Throughout the world, Rigaku continuously promotes partnerships, dialog, and innovation within the global scientific and industrial communities.

For further information, contact:

Paul Swepston, Ph.D.

Global Manager

Rigaku Oxford Diffraction

281-362-2300 x 111

Paul.swepston(at)rigaku.com