Camp Canine Named a Top Grooming Salon in New York City

Camp Canine, the premier pet care facility located on the Upper West Side, has been named one of the top ten groomers in Manhattan for 2017 by the dog-centric, urban website, This Dog’s Life. To celebrate the distinction, owner Tania Isenstein is donating five doggie makeovers to homeless pets.

“New York is one of the most stylish cities in the world so we’re honored to be recognized for our upscale and individualized grooming services that allow our four-legged clients to put their best paws forward,” said Isenstein. “We’re committed to providing world-class grooming and salon services for our guests, and this honor affirms that we are succeeding.”

This Dog’s Life media website culled through the New York City offerings, looking at what pet owners were saying online, reviews from across the web, and their own “paw of approval” to come up with the ten best dog groomers in Manhattan. All provide exceptional customer service, are dedicated to making the grooming experience exceptional and provide peace of mind to its customers.

Rescue Dog Makeovers

Camp Canine’s rescue dog makeovers will be featured on their social media accounts and before-and-after photos will be available to the media upon request. Camp Canine will work with local rescue groups as well as Animal Lighthouse Rescue, a Puerto Rico-based rescue organization that transports dogs to New York City to help them find permanent homes.

Camp Canine’s full-service grooming salon for dogs and cats is staffed by skilled, professional groomers and utilizes state-of-the-art equipment. Grooming allows pets to look and feel their best, and there are health benefits to regular grooming.

Isenstein left her career as a Wall Street lawyer in order to purchase Camp Canine in 2012 and has transformed it into New York City’s premier pet care facility for dogs and cats. The luxury facility provides daycare, lodging, training, grooming, long walks in Central Park and a variety of pampering amenities for its four-legged guests.

Pampering pets is a growing trend in the United States and the pet industry continues to grow. Americans will spend $62.75 billion dollars on their pets this year and $5.4 billion on services such as boarding and grooming, according to the American Pet Products Manufacturers Association.

This Dog’s Life lauded Camp Canine’s grooming services on its website: “This Upper West Side state-of-the-art dog grooming center got a makeover in 2012, when Tania Isenstein, a dog lover, gave up her high-paying job as a Goldman Sachs lawyer to buy Camp Canine and turn it into a local favorite.

Camp Canine’s experts are known for being very attentive to dog’s needs and make style recommendations based on the breed and lifestyle of each dog. They provide full professional grooming, breed standard cuts, shedding control services and provide complimentary teeth brushing. Their services are available six days a week and are only available by appointment, so no walk-ins.

Because of their professionalism, Camp Canine is an accredited business by the Better Business Bureau and the Outstanding Pet Care. It also has received shout outs on Live With Kelly and Ellen.

Not only is Camp Canine one of the best groomers, they are also committed to their community providing services and love to adoptable dogs in need. They foster dogs through Animal Lighthouse Rescue, help socialize rescued pit bulls with Upper West Side Sav-a-Bull and host meetups regularly to benefit The Toby Project.” –This Dog’s Life

ABOUT CAMP CANINE

Camp Canine is New York City’s premier pet care facility located on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. The luxury, full-service facility is privately owned by Tania Isenstein and provides overnight lodging for dogs and cats, doggie daycare, grooming, training, long walks in Central Park, and a variety of pampering amenities for its four-legged guests. Camp Canine is also committed to actively supporting the animal rescue community. To sniff out more about Camp Canine, call 212-787-3647 or visit http://www.nycampcanine.com .

