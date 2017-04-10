Platinum Edge Sponsors Global Scrum Gathering in San Diego

Platinum Edge, LLC is excited to be the Platinum sponsor for the Scrum Alliance’s upcoming Global Scrum Gathering in San Diego where people from around the world will converge to learn and explore the many benefits of agile and scrum.

The Global Scrum Gathering, which starts on the 10th of April and ends on the 12th, is an eye-opening event that highlights the power of scrum as a framework to deliver projects with increased customer satisfaction – something all project managers will find useful.

Platinum Edge has worked closely with the Scrum Alliance to not only spread the word and affect change, but also to give back. The two organizations partner to offer an annual CSM class for veterans at a highly discounted rate or free for unemployed veterans, which is an important cause for the Founder and Managing Member of Platinum Edge, Mark C. Layton, being a veteran himself.

Project management continues to become more agile by the day with organizations ranging from software providers to branches of the military increasingly implementing agile principles for a wide variety of purposes, and this shift is something that Platinum Edge has played a key role in having trained over 10,000 Certified ScrumMasters (CSMs) along with spending over 15 years guiding Fortune 500 and Global 2000 companies.

The team from Platinum Edge is looking forward to another successful Scrum Gathering and the opportunity to connect with individuals and organizations that will be in attendance.

For more information on Platinum Edge, including the company’s Scrum Training and Agile Coaching, please visit the following link: https://platinumedge.com

About Platinum Edge:

Platinum Edge, LLC helps companies deliver value faster, with fewer errors, at a lower total cost. The company is an agile-focused team of MBAs, behavioral science experts and certification instructors who Audit, Recruit, Train and Transform organizations to maximize return on investment. If your company has software and/or product development teams, Platinum Edge can help you.

Contact:

Platinum Edge, LLC

1810 E Sahara Ave. Suite 1581

Las Vegas, NV 89104

866-652-9866

https://www.platinumedge.com