Corra Group has ramped up employment screening background checks for the Caribbean and Latin America to provide more comprehensive service to its Puerto Rican and South American clients. The El Segundo based company has been acquiring an increased number of clients from Puerto Rico, especially where their employment candidates have lived, worked, and were educated in different countries in Latin America as well as the United States.

“We have had a surge in business from Puerto Rico,” said Corra Group Co-Founder, Nick Gustavson. “Some of the new business originates from obvious referrals while others, we assume, comes through word of mouth.

“Corra Group has always offered extensive international background checks to the Caribbean and South America, as well as the rest of the world. But as we conduct more searches in the region we gain a comprehensive knowledge of criminal and civil searches in the different countries, as well as the requirements for education and employment verification.”

Gustavson pointed out that Corra Group retains an extensive database devoted to international background checks, describing what searches are accessible internationally, what documentation is required, possible turnaround times, and contingencies. He noted how the turnaround times can sometimes be disrupted by world events.

“Usually, the turnaround times for international background checks are pretty consistent, or within a range of days,” said Gustavson. “But in some places of the world, given all the volatility, you never know what we may encounter. “Where certain countries are concerned, we sometimes tell our clients, turnaround time is six to eight business days, depending on what national crisis should occur between now and then.”

Gustavson explained the uptick in queries for employment screening is a good sign for Puerto Rico, in general. He referred to the economic difficulties Puerto Rico experienced in the last years, and saw the increased business from the American Territory as a possible sign of recovery.

“It is a pleasure engaging with people from Puerto Rico and Latin America, at large,” said Gustavson. “We find the recruiters and human resource managers there to be professional, polite, and really on top of their game. We have Spanish speaking staff at our company and believe our personal service is conducive for people in this region to want to do business with us.”

BACKGROUND: Corra operates as Corra Group and Corra Global Research and specializes in employment screening, corporate research, and investigation. It is one of the few companies that will answer the phone. You can review the website at http://www.corragroup.com.