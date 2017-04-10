EarthBend Announces Strategic Acquisition of Clear2there

EarthBend and Clear2there have enjoyed a long and successful partnership, and this strategic acquisition represents an exciting evolution of our relationship that will greatly benefit our mutual customers and partners.

EarthBend, a premier value-added distributor of business telecommunications and IT solutions, today announced it has acquired Clear2there, a leading provider of advanced video surveillance, smart-home, smart-business, smart-farm applications and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for service providers and enterprises.

Clear2there’s platform, which has been adopted by nearly 150 service providers in the U.S., enables the simple design and deployment of locally relevant smart-premises services and solutions. The Clear2there platform empowers users with the ability to easily monitor and manage a location, or multiple locations, from any smartphone, tablet or internet-connected device. Typical features include video surveillance; process automation; remote monitoring, access, thermostat and lighting controls; water and flood detection; and event-driven alerts and automated responses.

"EarthBend and Clear2there have enjoyed a long and successful partnership, and this strategic acquisition represents an exciting evolution of our relationship that will greatly benefit our mutual customers and partners,” said Rob Beyer, President and CEO, EarthBend. “Clear2there’s innovative technologies and deep connections with leading service providers will expand our capabilities and presence in the cloud-hosted solutions market.”

"EarthBend is well-respected within the IT industry and channel for their distribution expertise and commitment to delivering excellent customer service and support. They are a perfect fit for Clear2there as we look to create new business opportunities in our current marketplace, while also extending our reach into new markets,” said Craig Steen, CEO of Clear2there.

EarthBend and Clear2there are jointly exhibiting in booth 126 at the IP Vision Conference & Expo being held April 10 – 12, 2017 at the Marriott St. Louis Grand in St. Louis, Missouri. The event, which is presented by NTCA – The Rural Broadband Association, focuses on the evolution of broadband networks in rural areas and the IP applications that run on them. Exclusive sessions offered to attendees cover such topics as smart agriculture, telemedicine, cybersecurity, data centers and new models for business.

About EarthBend Distribution:

EarthBend has been distributing telephony peripherals and IT solutions to an extensive network of channel partners since 1993. As a value-added distributor, EarthBend delivers a broad portfolio of technology solutions from industry-leading vendors, nationally competitive pricing, and friendly, reliable pre- and post-sales support from its expert staff. EarthBend believes its team members make the difference in delivering the right solutions to resellers and their customers, and emphasizes a “human touch” in every interaction to drive best-in-class partner satisfaction and ongoing business value. For more information, please visit http://www.earthbenddistribution.com.

About Clear2there:

Clear2there is an innovative, full-service provider of market-leading smart-home, smart-business, smart-farm and smart-healthcare solutions for service providers, including broadband operators, regional telephone, data and mobile communications providers, cable operators and electric utilities. Clear2there’s broad solutions portfolio includes feature-rich video surveillance, advanced communications and IoT technologies that are targeted for both business and consumer use. For additional information, please visit http://www.clear2there.com.