Eric Delente, DrugDev President, Patient Solutions The eConsent solution is part of DrugDev Spark™, the pharma industry’s first comprehensive, unified suite of proven technology solutions to improve trial conduct from startup through closeout.

Sponsors and CROs who cling to outmoded paper consent processes take a tremendous risk: 10-15% of audit findings relate to informed consent.

Join DrugDev for a live webinar 12 April 2017, 12:00 pm GMT as DrugDev President of Patient Solutions and international eConsent expert Eric Delente reviews the current state of eConsent, offers actionable advice, and gives a demo of pharma's gold standard eConsent solution which is part of DrugDev Spark™, the industry’s first comprehensive, unified suite of proven technology solutions to improve trial conduct from startup through closeout. (DrugDev acquired SecureConsent, the company behind DrugDev’s eConsent technology, in late 2016. You can read the news release here.)

Webinar: The Definitive eConsent Solution Comes to Europe

Date: 12 April 2017

Time: 12:00-1:00 pm GMT

Draft FDA guidance and patient advocacy groups are driving adoption of eConsent because it makes the consenting process more efficient and effective for staff, sponsors, monitors – and most important, patients. Eric Delente will show and tell attendees how this revolutionary technology helps pharma sponsors and CROs:



Ensure patient understanding with engaging multimedia education

Solve common challenges such as multiple languages and version control

Improve patient retention through increased comprehension and satisfaction

Manage real-time biosample consent

Comply with global compliance requirements

Gain insight into how patients read and understand documents

DrugDev’s fully validated eConsent solution was further developed in DrugDev’s Innovation Lab under the guidance of Executive Chair Hugo Stephenson MD. It gives sites and patients the ability to use attractive technology on virtually any mobile device including BYOD. It focuses patient attention with features including educational videos, audio narration, and easy-to-understand documents and a glossary.

About the Speaker

Eric Delente, President, DrugDev Patient Solutions – Eric Delente is recognized throughout the pharma industry for his thorough understanding of educational technology and his passion to improve the clinical trial process by better informing patients. He has been designing, developing, hosting and maintaining award-winning education portals for healthcare and science organizations for more than 20 years, most recently at Secure Consent (acquired by DrugDev). eConsent groundbreaking product lines created by Delente are the result of years of deep research, regulatory alignment and testing. These systems are being deployed successfully in dozens of studies worldwide.

About DrugDev

DrugDev helps the world do more trials through industry-wide collaboration, standardization and a beautiful technology experience. DrugDev Spark™, the unified clinical operations suite, is comprised of proven solutions used by 85 sponsors and CROs on over 1,800 clinical trials to transform the quality and efficiency of clinical trials from startup through closeout. DrugDev Spark is powered by the DrugDev Golden Number, the award-winning universal identifier for global site facilities and investigators used by TransCelerate and the Investigator Databank. Learn why pharma and biotech companies and CROs of all sizes worldwide trust DrugDev by scheduling a demo of DrugDev Spark at drugdev.com.