Reed Tech® Introduces Reed Tech Navigator™ for Medical Devices

Reed Tech Navigator™ for Medical Devices Navigator is a groundbreaking solution that will enable the device industry to understand safety and quality trends more thoroughly so it can deliver better products to its customers and enhance patient safety and well-being.

Reed Technology and Information Services Inc. (Reed Tech), a leader in data analytics and information services for the Life Sciences industry, announces the launch of Reed Tech Navigator™ for Medical Devices. Navigator is a new analytics and research solution that makes it easy to analyze and compare the safety and quality of tens of thousands of medical device products. This SaaS solution cuts significant time and frustration out of common research activities to deliver instant trending, benchmarking, and comparative analysis of medical device safety and other quality risks.

Navigator consolidates more than a dozen medical device sources into one easy-to-use interface and will expand over time to incorporate additional public and private data sources. The solution has been developed with a set of proprietary algorithms and processes to combine these sources into a broad, cleansed and enriched database of medium and high-risk medical devices approved or cleared by the FDA in the United States. Users will be able to review a continually updated set of safety and other quality incidents, including adverse event reports, recalls, warning letters, and other serious FDA enforcement actions and compare those results against industry benchmarks.

"Searching and analyzing existing medical device safety and quality data sources is laborious and time-consuming—the formats are not standardized and comparing one product against others is very challenging," said Arshad Rahman, General Manager of the Reed Tech Life Sciences division. "Navigator was designed to enable access to many sources at once, facilitate easy searching and browsing, and provide in-depth analytics. Navigator is a groundbreaking solution that will enable the device industry to understand safety and quality trends more thoroughly so it can deliver better products to its customers and enhance patient safety and well-being."

Navigator will be available for purchase in May. Medical device companies and other interested parties may contact Reed Tech to request a demonstration immediately at http://www.reedtech.com/navigator . Navigator will also be showcased at the Clarion UDI Conference 2017 in Baltimore (June 7-8).

About Reed Tech:

Reed Tech is the provider of best-in-class information-based solutions and services to meet the needs of government agencies, the intellectual property market and the life sciences industry. Our customers are located throughout the world and include the U.S. government, numerous Patent Authorities, IP-driven companies, law firms, and a wide range of pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers. Reed Tech has worked in the patent arena since 1970 with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and offers a suite of IP solutions that delivers results across the patent workflow. The corporate culture is driven by a commitment to excellence, innovation, and a strong dedication to our customers, employees and communities. Reed Tech is a LexisNexis company. For more information, please visit http://www.ReedTech.com.

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional:

LexisNexis Legal & Professional is a leading global provider of content and technology solutions that enable professionals in legal, corporate, tax, government, academic and non-profit organizations to make informed decisions and achieve better business outcomes. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. Today, LexisNexis Legal & Professional harnesses leading-edge technology and world-class content to help professionals work in faster, easier and more effective ways. Through close collaboration with its customers, the company ensures organizations can leverage its solutions to reduce risk, improve productivity, increase profitability and grow their business. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 175 countries with 10,000 employees worldwide, is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries.

