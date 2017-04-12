In 2016, more than 82 million people visited RealSelf to research cosmetic treatments and connect with local medical professionals. The RealSelf 100 Award, now in its seventh year, honors the top rated and most engaged board-certified aesthetic doctors who consistently demonstrated a commitment to patient education and positive patient outcomes throughout 2016. This elite group of 100 doctors have excelled at sharing their expertise, free of charge, with tens of millions of RealSelf community members actively searching for information and the right provider, and together contributed 25 percent of the half a million total answers posted on RealSelf in 2016.

Dr. Denkler is a clinical professor of plastic surgery at UCSF and practices with Dr. Rosalind Hudson at 275 Magnolia Avenue in Larkspur, California. He treats a wide variety of aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery including SculpSure, facelifts, blepharoplasty, breast augmentation, and abdominoplasty. They have practiced in Marin County since 1989. The practice website is http://www.Aestheticsurgery.com

“The RealSelf 100 represents an exclusive group of doctors who embody both excellent patient service and an ongoing commitment to educating consumers shopping in the aesthetics market,” said Tom Seery, Founder and CEO of RealSelf. “Our research shows that more than 95 percent of patients expect a practice to engage with them online. These doctors are leading the way in terms of their online engagement and focus on empowering patients with good information.”

Dr. Denkler is an expert contributor to RealSelf and maintains a 5 star rating. For more information of the RealSelf 100 award winners visit http://www.realself.com/RS100.

About RealSelf

RealSelf is the largest online destination to get informed about elective cosmetic procedures and to find the right doctor or clinic. More than 9 million people visit RealSelf each month to find out which treatments and providers live up to their promise of being “Worth It." RealSelf is powered by unbiased experiences shared by consumers for hundreds of treatments, ranging from simple skincare to highly considered cosmetic surgery. Offering millions of photos and medical expert answers, RealSelf has become the essential resource and service for those seeking to find the right doctor or clinic.