Located in Colorado’s Wine Country, just a few hours west of Denver, Grand Junction sits amid one of the most beautiful outdoor playgrounds in the country. In a landscape dramatically different from anywhere else in Colorado, surrounded by rivers, canyons, mesas and mountains to explore, there’s no shortage of activities to enjoy. Here visitors will discover some of the best bike trails in Colorado. For the kind of cycling fanatic that travels with more than one bike, the far western part of the state offers up a perfect convergence of two-wheel of opportunities. From mountain biking along some of the state’s best single track, to road bike rides through the Colorado National Monument, there are fun and challenging trails for all skill levels scattered throughout the area. Here are five ways to explore the Grand Junction area via bike:



Blend Supreme Wines and Incomparable Cycling: New for 2017, At Your Pace Cycling is offering guided day-long bike trips through the Grand Valley, home to 22 wineries and tasting rooms. Bikers will pedal down quite country roads soaking-in beautiful farmlands, orchards heavy with peaches and award-winning Colorado wine. Guests will enjoy a private wine tasting, tour and lunch at Red Fox Cellars, surrounded by wine barrels, in the heart of a wine production facility. The private tour and tasting guide will describe each wine including taste profile, production notes, grape heritage, and food pairing suggestions. For those looking to tour on their own, Rapid Creek Cycles offers both cruiser and electric bike rentals, and provides maps with suggested routes and stops.

Cycle the Colorado National Monument: Road Bikers can challenge themselves along a 23-mile paved route through the breathtaking Colorado National Monument. The monument shares the same wondrous natural phenomenon status as the Grand Canyon and Utah’s Arches National Park and is home to bighorn sheep, coyotes, eight types of lizards, golden eagles and other natives. Cyclists will take in the rugged solitude as they travel alongside time-carved rock layers that are nearly 2 billion years old. The challenging route invites low gears and patient climbing with lots of breaks for photo ops. Riders can catch their breath at scenic overlooks such as Artists Point and Devils Kitchen.

Ride the Singletrack of Lunch Loop Trail System/Tabeguache Trailhead: A true gem for mountain bike enthusiasts, Lunch Loop/Tabeguache is located not far from Downtown Grand Junction and offers challenging terrain. The trail system is in the Bangs Canyon Special Recreation Management Area and encompasses a stunning landscape of high desert canyons and plateaus overlooking the valley floor. Those looking for something a little tamer than Lunch Loop can explore the neighboring trail system of Three Sisters Park.

Downhill Mountain Biking at Powderhorn: Explore the lift-serviced trails of the Grand Mesa at the Powderhorn Bike Park that is in its 2nd year of summer operations in 2017. The Park was built to compliment the natural terrain of the mountain and create an exhilarating experience for all, Powdehorn's bike park offers multiple trails that can challenge the most experienced rider and provide easy terrain for those looking to improve their skills. The scenic lift ride takes bikers from the base of Powderhorn to the top and back down in approximately 20 minutes, ensuring time for plenty of runs. Powdernhorn also offers several clinics and camps throughout the summer. Daily bike rentals and lessons are also available.

Explore the entire Grand Valley Via The Colorado Riverfront Trail: One trail spanning over 30-miles connects the communities of Palisade, Grand Junction and Fruita following the Colorado River via a paved trail that avoids traffic and provides spectacular scenery. The Colorado Riverfront Trail offers a rich and diverse environment that is home to over 200 different species of birds and five sections of trail, each with its own identity and views of the Grand Valley.

Grand Junction is the largest city in Western Colorado, located at the junction of the Gunnison and Colorado Rivers, between Salt Lake City and Denver on Interstate 70. At an altitude of 4,586 feet, warm summers and moderate spring, fall and winter seasons allow for incredible year-round outdoor recreation opportunities. Among Grand Junction's spectacular red cliffs and winding canyons are the 11,000-foot Grand Mesa and the breathtaking 7,000-foot Colorado National Monument. Surrounded by an abundance of public lands, Grand Junction is also a mecca for hunting, fishing, dirt bike and ATV riding. Other attractions include three national scenic byways, rafting, boating, golfing skiing, extensive public art displays, museums, and a vibrant downtown featuring creative culinary options, shopping, Two Rivers Convention Center and the Avalon Theatre. Grand Junction is known as Colorado's Wine Country featuring 23 wineries nearby.