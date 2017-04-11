Microscan's verification solutions address the growing need for compliance to the FDA’s Unique Device Identification (UDI) initiative, as well as other regulated barcoding and product serialization standards.

Microscan, a global technology leader in barcode, machine vision, verification, and lighting solutions, announces that it will demonstrate LVS® label verification and print quality inspection solutions from Booth # 903 at INFO*FLEX 2017, May 1st and 2nd, 2017 in Phoenix, AZ.

The LVS-7000 is a vision-based system designed for ISO/IEC barcode verification of 1D and 2D symbols, optical character recognition (OCR), optical character verification (OCV), master-to-label comparison (blemish detection), barcode health check, and Delta E measurement.

Visitors to Microscan’s booth will learn how Microscan products ensure standards compliance with one click, verify print quality in real time, and integrate into printing equipment to prevent labeling errors at the source. Microscan barcode verifiers provide a consistent software environment that is scalable across several product configurations. The LVS-9510 Barcode Verifier for stationary desktop verification and the LVS-9580 Handheld Barcode Verifier for complete mobility in an ergonomic handheld design will both be on display at booth # 903. Microscan’s barcode verification software grades symbols against GS1 and ISO/IEC barcode quality standards and offers detailed analytical tools for verification, reporting, and diagnosing quality issues to enable independent problem-solving. All barcode verifiers are 21 CFR Part 11 compliance-ready.

The LVS-7510 Print Quality Inspection System, which integrates LVS machine vision components seamlessly into the print heads of some of the most popular brands of thermal transfer printers, will also be on display. With the LVS-7510 Print Quality Inspection System, Microscan is the only company to offer a fully-integrated and real-time print and inspection solution for thermal printed labels.

Microscan’s suite of barcode verifiers and print quality inspection systems provide both in-line and off-line verification of symbols and text printed on labels and packaging. Verifiers identify problems with readability and instances of nonconformity as codes are printed, allowing manufacturers to address printing or formatting issues before incurring fines or scrapping product. Microscan off-line verifiers enable users to test newly-designed labels for quality and compliance issues before printing, while Microscan in-line verification systems are configurable into manufacturing lines and printers to check label accuracy on the fly during label application. These verification solutions address the growing need for compliance to the FDA’s Unique Device Identification (UDI) initiative, as well as other regulated barcoding and product serialization standards.

For more information about Microscan, please visit http://www.microscan.com or schedule a meeting at Booth # 903 at INFO*FLEX 2017. Microscan’s dedicated LVS team will be available throughout the show to discuss print quality and verification challenges with visitors.

About Microscan

Microscan is a global leader in barcode reading, machine vision, and verification technology serving a wide range of automation and OEM applications. Founded in 1982, Microscan has a strong history of technology innovation that includes the invention of the first laser diode barcode scanner and the 2D symbology, Data Matrix. Today, Microscan remains a leader in automatic identification and inspection with extensive solutions ranging from barcode reading, tracking, and traceability to complex machine vision measurement, guidance, barcode verification, and print quality grading.

As an ISO 9001:2008 certified company recognized for quality leadership in the U.S., Microscan is known and trusted by customers worldwide as a provider of high-quality, high-precision products. Microscan is a part of Spectris plc, the productivity-enhancing instrumentation and controls company.

