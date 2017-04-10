From old guard bankruptcy filings to market consolidation and enterprise cloud adoption, the contact center landscape is changing rapidly.

Serenova, a leading contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) provider, is exhibiting this week at Channel Partners Conference and Expo from April 10-14, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the event is the premier networking event for VARS, MSPs, integrators and service provider from across the IT channel.

The Serenova team will be on-site in the exhibit hall and available for meetings and briefings to showcase recent developments in CxEngage. Specifically, the team will be demonstrating its all-new, modern agent interface, Skylight for CxEngage, which delivers even more efficient service to customers and increases overall agent productivity. At the event, key members of channel organizations will see firsthand how CxEngage is delivering on Serenova’s promise of a technology to enable simpler, brighter customer interactions across the globe.

“We’re particularly excited about this year’s show as significant disruptions in our market over the last year have many of the big VARs and service providers rethinking their contact center strategy,” said Baker Johnson, SVP of Marketing at Serenova. “From old guard bankruptcy filings to market consolidation and enterprise cloud adoption, the contact center landscape is changing rapidly. We’ve been flooded with inquiries from the channel as everyone tries to quickly regroup and get back ahead of the market demand, and have scheduled some very interesting briefings and meetings onsite at the show.”

Built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), CxEngage provides unparalleled scalability to solve for complex global deployments, and its command and control architecture is a truly disruptive technological advantage that is unavailable anywhere else in the market. Attendees can visit the Serenova booth (#129) for a live CxEngage demo as well as see CxEngage’s cutting edge approach to the agent experience. Those that stop by the Serenova booth will also be treated to a beer and other exciting Serenova giveaways.

Channel Partners Conference & Expo 2017

For more information about Channel Partners Conference and Expo or to register to attend, visit https://tmt.knect365.com/channel-partners-expo/. Follow the activity and conversation from Channel Partners 2017 on Twitter at #CPEXPO.

