NetNumber, a leading provider of centralized signaling and routing control (CSRC) solutions, announced today it has joined CTIA. CTIA represents the U.S. wireless communications industry and the companies in the mobile ecosystem that support a 21st century connected life. Members of CTIA include wireless carriers, device manufacturers, suppliers, and apps and content companies.

“The wireless communications industry is transforming many sectors of the U.S. economy,” said Doug Ranalli, founder and Chief Strategy Officer, NetNumber. “However, critical policy and technical issues require the industry to work together and with lawmakers to progress that transformation. NetNumber applauds the efforts of CTIA to foster dialogue around these critical issues and to help drive innovation in the mobile ecosystem on behalf of businesses and consumers alike. We look forward to working ever more closely with other CTIA members.”

NetNumber founder Doug Ranalli has been working on two topics important to the wireless industry in ongoing CTIA meetings. The first is the accurate routing of messaging services in the U.S. via the Override Services Registry (OSR). This database enables an individual subscriber to receive messaging services from a different provider than voice services. The second area of focus is helping users and networks detect and control nuisance calls, or robocalls.

