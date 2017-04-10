Season Highlights:



Eleven guest conductors throughout the season, including the return of Edo de Waart who will open and close the season

Fourteen artists make their San Diego Symphony debut, and 14 classical works will receive their first San Diego Symphony performance.

Season includes classical masterworks such as Mozart’s Requiem, Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade, Elgar’s Cello Concerto and Brahms’ Symphony No. 2.

Third annual January Festival, curated by Steven Schick, will explore the world of percussion in a month-long celebration of rhythm, sound and place. The festival will move beyond the concert hall in an outdoor performance of John Luther Adams’s Inuksuit, for a US/Mexican bi-national percussion group of more than 50 players.

World premiere of a concerto by Adam Schoenberg, commissioned by violinist Anne Akiko Meyers.

The 2017-18 season includes two Beyond the Score® performances: Rachmaninov’s Isle of the Dead; Mozart’s Piano Concerto, No. 27, K. 595.

Screening of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban accompanied by the San Diego Symphony; other films to be presented include Ratatouille and It’s a Wonderful Life.

Two programs feature solos by San Diego Symphony Concertmaster Jeff Thayer, Principal Flute Rose Lombardo and Principal Harp Julie Phillips; one program features musicians of the San Diego Symphony percussion section

San Diego Symphony Guest Conductors and New Repertoire in 2017-2018

This season, San Diegans will have the opportunity to hear 11 guest conductors, six of whom are returning from last season: Johannes Debus, David Danzmayr, Fabien Gabel, Cristian Măcelaru, Markus Stenz and Edo de Waart. De Waart brings his decades-long experience to the orchestra, with whom he has developed a special relationship, and will open and close the season in programs featuring Wagner’s Prelude to Die Meistersinger with Strauss’ Ein Heldenleben and Bernstein’s Overture to Candide with Brahms Symphony No. 2. Returning for the first time since 1999 is conductor and pianist Jeffrey Kahane. Making their San Diego Symphony debut performances are: Jader Bignamini (resident conductor of the Orchestra Sinfonica la Verdi), Rafael Payare (chief conductor of the Ulster Orchestra) and Steve Schick (Distinguished Professor of Music at the University of California, San Diego and music director of the La Jolla Symphony and Chorus and artistic director of the San Francisco Contemporary Music Players). San Diego Symphony Conductor Laureate Jahja Ling will return for two weeks in the spring. Associate Conductor Sameer Patel, who will be making his Jacobs Masterworks Series debut, will also lead the orchestra in various programs throughout the season.

San Diego Symphony chief executive officer, Martha Gilmer, stated, “In creating the Jacobs Masterworks season, we are looking to bring familiar works to life, as well as introduce new artists and new works to our audiences, not only to feed their curiosity, but also to enlighten and engage, and to earn their trust.”

Fourteen classical works will receive their San Diego debut during the 2017-18 Season. In alphabetical order they include:

BACEWICZ: Overture for Orchestra; BARBER: Music for a Scene from Shelley; BERNSTEIN: Symphony No. 1: Jeremiah; DEBUSSY: Iberia; DEBUSSY: Jeux; HAYDN: Symphony No. 103: Drum Roll; KODÁLY: Concerto for Orchestra; MAZZOLLI: River Rouge Transfiguration; WYNTON MARSALIS: Violin Concerto; RAMEAU: Selections from Les Indes Galantes; RESPIGHI: La Boutique fantasque: Suite; Adam SCHOENBERG: Violin Concerto (World Premiere); ROBERTO SIERRA: Con Madera, Metal y Cuero (Percussion Concerto); TAKEMITSU: From Me Flows What You Call Time; TCHAIKOVSKY: Sérénade mélancolique.

Guest Artists

Sure to excite audiences all season long are several young, highly acclaimed and accomplished musicians making their San Diego debuts. While these artists may be new to performing in San Diego, they represent the highest achievement in their field from around the globe. Guests include: Behzod Abduraimov, piano; Nicola Benedetti, violin; Jennifer Johnson Cano, mezzo-soprano; Martin Helmchen, piano; Aiyun Huang, percussion; Andrei Ioniţă, cello; Simone Lamsma, violin; Adam Lau, bass; George Li, piano; Christina and Michelle Naughton, duo piano; and Audra McDonald, actress and singer.

The San Diego Symphony is proud to be presenting the world premiere of Adam Schoenberg’s violin concerto, commissioned by violinist Anne Akiko Meyers, who will be performing the work in February. Schoenberg (no relation to composer Arnold Schoenberg) is considered one of the leading composers working today, and was recently named one of the top 10 most performed living classical composers by orchestras in the U.S. He is also an accomplished and versatile film composer, scoring two feature-length films and several shorts. His work was last performed by the San Diego Symphony as part of the 2015 – 2016 season.

The season features several major piano concertos and brings to San Diego returning and debuting artists, including Jean-Yves Thibaudet, who opens the season, performing Liszt’s Piano Concerto No. 2. In November pianist Louis Lortie performs Ravel’s G Major Concerto, and 21 year-old pianist George Li performs Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 1.

Pinchas Zukerman returns February 2 and 3 conducting and performing as violin soloist in two works by Tchaikovsky. Andrei Ioniţă, a Romanian cellist who won the 1st prize in the 2015 International Tchaikovsky competition, performs the Elgar Cello Concerto, a cornerstone of the solo cello repertoire. In April, Behzod Abduraimov will perform one of the most famous concertos: Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3, hailed by most as one of the most technically challenging piano concertos in the classical repertoire.

“Our vision programmatically is to ensure the San Diego Symphony is presenting fresh and new talent that will excite our audiences,” said Gilmer. “It’s thrilling to get to know so many young and gifted musicians who are making an impact internationally. We look forward to presenting these exceptional artists in a variety of programs to the San Diego community throughout 2017-18.”

It’s About Time: A Festival of Rhythm. Sound. And Place.

In January 2018, the San Diego Symphony will explore the world of percussion in a month-long celebration of rhythm, sound and place curated by UCSD professor and famed percussionist, Steve Schick. “Steve is a force of nature. His curiosity, energy and vision is breathtaking and I could not be more excited that he has infused this festival with his tremendous ideas,” stated Gilmer. Schick will also be making his conducting debut.

It’s About Time: A Festival of Rhythm. Sound. And Place. starts on January 13, 2018 with Puerto Rico-born American composer Roberto Sierra’s percussion concerto, Con Madera, Metal, y Cuero, a Caribbean mash-up of rhythm and energy in which festival curator Steve Schick will perform on an array of percussion instruments stretching across the front of the stage. Audiences will have a chance to admire the excellent percussion section of the San Diego Symphony on full display in Rimsky-Korsakov’s lively Capriccio espagnol. The festival will culminate on the stage of Copley Symphony Hall with a rare performance of Toru Takemitsu’s glorious From me flows what you call Time, for five solo percussionists and large orchestra—an essay of transcendental beauty, featuring percussion instruments from five continents. The festival will move beyond the confines of the concert hall in an outdoor performance of John Luther Adams’s Inuksuit, for a US/Mexican bi-national percussion group of more than 50 players.

Three “Percussion Love Fests,” hosted at Bread & Salt, will showcase a display of local percussion talent, local rising stars and established legends, from jazz and rock drummers to Brazilian, African and Latin percussionists. For an immersive, “surround-sound” experience, audiences will be offered a rare performance of Michael Pisaro’s A Wave and Waves. One hundred percussionists will rustle, gently scrape, bow or drop rice upon a menagerie of percussion instruments to create a 70-minute sonic environment.

More festival events will be announced including drop-in concerts, informal conversations, hands-on experiments, and up-close encounters with artists throughout the month. In addition to the formal programming being offered in concerts throughout the festival, emphasis will be placed on community engagement activities that celebrate percussion throughout San Diego. The San Diego Symphony looks forward to exploring both the diversity and similarity of this instrument family through drum circles, craft workshops, and performances in community venues.

Festival partners include local organizations Art Power, Fresh Sound, La Jolla Music Society, La Jolla Symphony and Chorus, red fish blue fish, and UCSD Music Department.

Beyond The Score®

Beyond The Score® is a program of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra that began in 2004 as an audience development initiative. The format is that of a live documentary, with the first half of the performance including a narrative that explores a single piece of a composer’s music. Through the words of the composer and his contemporaries, the narrative behind and around the music evolves. Actors and projected images combine with musical examples performed by the orchestra.

The first Beyond The Score®, on February 9, 2018, features Rachmaninov’s Isle of the Dead conducted by Associate Conductor Sameer Patel. The second performance on April 15, is Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 27, K. 595 with Jeffrey Kahane as both conductor and piano soloist. Beyond The Score® has more than 30 titles in its library with these productions being performed by orchestras nationally and internationally.

Jazz @ The Jacobs

The extremely popular and successful Jazz @ The Jacobs returns with Gilbert Castellanos continuing in his role as series curator. From November through April, the five-concert series features a new and exciting lineup of programs and guest artists. The season opens with a tribute to the First Lady of Song, Ella Fitzgerald, in her Centennial year and features her favorite accompanist in her later years, pianist Mike Wofford. In January it’s The Roots of Rhythm followed in February with Affinity: A Ray Brown and Oscar Peterson Tribute. Jazz @ The Jacobs Series Curator Gilbert Castellanos closes out the series presenting a live performance of every track of Miles Davis’ Kind of Blue in collaboration with some of today’s hottest young jazz artists.

Fox Theatre Film Series

Continuing its great success as a dedicated film series, the Fox Theatre Film Series for the 2017-18 season enters its second year of a four-year project in which the San Diego Symphony, as part of a national network of orchestras, will screen all eight Harry Potter films. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban – will be shown on the big screen while the San Diego Symphony performs the John Williams’ film score live on stage. Harry Potter is one of those once-in-a-lifetime cultural phenomena that continue to delight millions of fans around the world.

This series kicks off with Ratatouille and also includes the classic Christmas movie It’s A Wonderful Life. Two silent films will be shown during the season as well: The Passion of Joan of Arc with small chamber music accompaniment in the spring and concluding the series in May, Metropolis, accompanied by Russ Peck on the Fox Theatre Pipe Organ.

San Diego Symphony Family Concerts

The Family Concerts are the perfect way to introduce children (and their parents) to symphonic music through an engaging and enlightening program that often features a guest artist or narrator. The concerts include activities prior to the start of the performance, which give children the chance to see some of the instruments up close and to perhaps even try making their own music. This season’s Family concerts run the gamut from 1001 Symphonic Tales, Rimsky-Korsakov’s adventure-filled masterpiece Scheherazade to Tchaikovsky Deconstructed, where with the help of actors from San Diego Junior Theatre we’ll discover how this Russian composer built a masterpiece – the famous 1812 Overture. There is also the Family holiday concert, Noel Noel, featuring timeless holiday classics. Family concerts are one hour—designed to engage the attention of the youngest concertgoers.

Pre-Concert Lectures: What’s The Score?

For those looking to enhance the Jacobs Masterworks concert-going experience, San Diego Symphony offers “What’s The Score?”, a 20-minute, pre-concert lecture to enlighten and illuminate audiences about the evening’s program. Our resident classical music commentator, Nuvi Mehta, offers a fascinating look into the meaning of the music and the motivation of the composer—all the highs, lows, drama and intrigue. In addition to the genius and personalities of the individual composers, Mehta often discusses the social, economic and political forces of the day that contributed to how and why a piece of music was written.

City Lights

The popular music series City Lights makes a triumphant return with appearances by The Manhattan Transfer, Louisiana soul-rocker Marc Broussaurd and Friends, our annual Noel Noel holiday celebration, and a special appearance by Broadway’s fabulous Audra McDonald with the San Diego Symphony.

New Subscription Options

This season the San Diego Symphony is introducing three new mini-subscription options. Classical Subscription Package pricing ranges from $72 - $1,344.

SYMPHONY STARTUP – BEGINNER SERIES: Just want to see what classical music concerts are all about? Come hear this easy 4-concert series full of beautiful melodies, memorable rhythms and engaging guest artists.

JUST GRAND – PIANO SERIES: Five masterpieces of the piano concerto repertoire (by Liszt, Ravel, Chopin, Mozart and Poulenc) are featured on this series, performed by a diverse and talented array of world-class piano artists.

THE WORKS – SYMPHONY SERIES: A four-concert series for fans of the symphonic form, featuring substantial masterpieces of Tchaikovsky, Prokofiev, Sibelius and Mahler.

On sale:

Subscriptions on sale: Sunday, April 9, 2017

Single tickets on sale for 2017-18: Sunday, August 20, 2017

JACOBS MASTERWORKS 2017-2018 SEASON

FRI OCT 6 | SAT OCT 7

THE HERO’S LIFE

Edo de Waart, conductor

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano

WAGNER: Prelude to Die Meistersinger

LISZT: Piano Concerto No. 2

R. STRAUSS: Ein Heldenleben

FRI OCT 27 | SUN OCT 29

ROMANCE, MYSTERY, MARSALIS

Cristian Măcelaru, conductor

Nicola Benedetti, violin

BIZET: Carmen Suite No. 1

WYNTON MARSALIS: Violin Concerto

RIMSKY-KORSAKOV: Scheherazade

SAT NOV 11 | SUN NOV 12

FABULOUS FRANCE

Johannes Debus, conductor

Louis Lortie, piano

RAMEAU: Selections from Les Indes Galantes

RAVEL: Piano Concerto in G Major

FAURÉ: Suite from Pelléas et Mélisande

DEBUSSY: Iberia

FRI NOV 17 | SAT NOV 18 | SUN NOV 19

MOZART’S REQUIEM

Markus Stenz, conductor

HAYDN: Symphony No. 103: Drum Roll

MOZART: Requiem

Jessica Rivera, soprano

Jennifer Johnson Cano, mezzo-soprano

Colin Balzer, tenor

Adam Lau, bass

FRI DEC 1 | SAT DEC 2

CHOPIN AND DVOŘÁK

David Danzmayr, conductor

George Li, piano

BACEWICZ: Overture for Orchestra

CHOPIN: Piano Concerto No. 1

DVOŘÁK: Symphony No. 8

SAT DEC 9 | SUN DEC 10

WINTER DAYDREAMS

Johannes Debus, conductor

Rose Lombardo, flute

Julie Phillips, harp

HUMPERDINCK: Prelude to Hansel and Gretel

MOZART: Concerto for Flute and Harp

TCHAIKOVSKY: Symphony No. 1: Winter Daydreams

SAT JAN 13 | SUN JAN 14

FASCINATING RHYTHM

Rafael Payare, conductor

Steven Schick, percussion

BERLIOZ: Roman Carnival Overture

ROBERTO SIERRA: Con Madera, Metal y Cuero (Percussion Concerto)

PROKOFIEV: Symphony No. 5

SAT JAN 20 | SUN JAN 21

PLACES IN TIME

Jader Bignamini, conductor

ROSSINI: Overture to William Tell

MARTUCCI: Notturno

RIMSKY-KORSAKOV: Capriccio espagnole

RESPIGHI: La Boutique fantasque: Suite

RESPIGHI: Pines of Rome

FRI JAN 26 | SUN JAN 28

STORIES IN TIME

Steven Schick, conductor

Aiyun Huang, percussion

Percussionists of the San Diego Symphony

RAVEL: Mother Goose Suite

TAKEMITSU: From me flows what you call Time

MAZZOLLI: River Rouge Transfiguration

BARTÓK: Miraculous Mandarin Suite

FRI FEB 2 | SAT FEB 3

ZUKERMAN PLAYS TCHAIKOVSKY

Pinchas Zukerman, conductor/violin

TCHAIKOVSKY: "Melodie" from Souvenir d'un lieu cher

TCHAIKOVSKY: Sérénade mélancolique

TCHAIKOVSKY: Serenade for Strings

MENDELSSOHN: Symphony No. 4: Italian

FRI FEB 9

BEYOND THE SCORE: ISLE OF THE DEAD

Sameer Patel, conductor

RACHMANINOFF: Isle of the Dead

*Beyond The Score*

SAT FEB 10 | SUN FEB 11

PRELUDES AND PREMIERE

Sameer Patel, conductor; Anne Akiko Meyers, violin

LISZT: Les préludes

Adam SCHOENBERG: Violin Concerto (World Premiere)

SIBELIUS: Symphony No. 5

FRI MAR 9 | SUN MAR 11

BACH AND MAHLER

Edo de Waart, conductor; Jeff Thayer, violin

BACH: Violin Concerto in A minor

MAHLER: Symphony No. 1

FRI APR 6 | SAT APR 7

ELGAR CELLO CONCERTO

Cristian Măcelaru, conductor; Andrei Ioniţă, cello

DEBUSSY: Jeux

ELGAR: Cello Concerto

KODÁLY: Concerto for Orchestra

ENESCU: Rumanian Rhapsody No. 1

FRI APR 13 | SAT APR 14

JEFFREY KAHANE PLAYS MOZART

Jeffrey Kahane, conductor/piano

MOZART: Piano Concerto No. 27, K. 595

BARBER: Music for a Scene from Shelley

SCHUMANN: Symphony No. 3: Rhenish

SUN APR 15

BEYOND THE SCORE: MOZART’S PIANO CONCERTO NO. 27

Jeffrey Kahane, conductor/piano

MOZART: Piano Concerto No. 27, K. 595

*Beyond The Score*

FRI APR 20 | SAT APR 21 | SUN APR 22

RACH 3

Jahja Ling, conductor

Behzod Abduraimov, piano

BERNSTEIN: "Times Square Ballet" from On the Town

RACHMANINOFF: Piano Concerto No. 3

SHOSTAKOVICH: Symphony No. 5

FRI MAY 4 | SUN MAY 6

DANCES, SUITES AND SERENADES

Fabien Gabel, conductor; Simone Lamsma, violin

BERNSTEIN: Three Dance Variations from Fancy Free

BERNSTEIN: Serenade for Violin and Orchestra

R. STRAUSS: Suite from Der Rosenkavalier

OFFENBACH: Suite from Gaîté Parisienne

FRI MAY 11 | SAT MAY 12 | SUN MAY 13

BARBER, BERNSTEIN, BEETHOVEN

Jahja Ling, conductor

Kelley O'Connor, mezzo-soprano

Martin Helmchen, piano

BARBER: Adagio for Strings

BERNSTEIN: Symphony No. 1: Jeremiah

BEETHOVEN: Piano Concerto No. 5: Emperor

FRI MAY 25 | SAT MAY 26 | SUN MAY 27

SEASON FINALE WITH EDO DE WAART

Edo de Waart, conductor

Christina and Michelle Naughton, duo piano

BERNSTEIN: Overture to Candide

POULENC: Concerto for Two Pianos

BRAHMS: Symphony No. 2

JAZZ @ THE JACOBS 2017-2018 SEASON

SAT | NOV 25 | 8pm

THE FIRST LADY OF SONG: AN ELLA FITZGERALD TRIBUTE

The Great American Songbook had few interpreters with more grace, style and vocal excellence than the wonderful Ella Fitzgerald. The Jazz @ The Jacobs season opens with a tribute to the First Lady of Song in her Centennial year and features her favorite accompanist in her later years, pianist Mike Wofford.

SAT | JAN 27 | 8pm

THE ROOTS OF RHYTHM

As part of the January “It’s About Time” festival, this concert will explore the origins and evolution of the various rhythmic styles that made their way from all over the world to America, becoming part of the modern jazz idiom. John Santos, one of the foremost exponents of Afro-Latin music in the world today (as both musician and historian), will survey jazz’s “root system” by way of his remarkable personal collection of percussion instruments in performance with several special guests.

SAT | FEB 24 | 8pm

AFFINITY: A RAY BROWN AND OSCAR PETERSON TRIBUTE

From 1951 to 1966, bassist Ray Brown and pianist Oscar Peterson were partners in the Oscar Peterson Trio, recording some of the most exciting and beloved jazz music of that era. This concert catches the spirit of this famous and fruitful collaboration with some of today’s finest keyboard and string bass artists. Our special guest will be bassist John Clayton, considered Ray Brown’s main protégé and legacy-keeper, who performs on Mr. Brown’s bass.

SAT | MAR 24 | 8pm

JAZZ @ THE JACOBS SPECIAL:

CHICK COREA WITH THE JAZZ AT LINCOLN CENTER ORCHESTRA

One of the major jazz piano voices of the last fifty years, Chick Corea, comes to Copley Symphony Hall with the world-famous Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra in a one-night-only special concert. From his avant garde early work with Miles Davis to later explorations of free jazz, jazz fusion and contemporary classical music, Chick Corea remains at the cutting edge of the art form.

SAT | APR 28 | 8pm

KIND OF BLUE – IN CONCERT

Miles Davis released his classic Kind of Blue album in 1959; it subsequently became one of the best-selling jazz albums of all time and changed the possibilities of jazz forever. Jazz @ The Jacobs Series Curator Gilbert Castellanos will present a live performance of every track of Kind of Blue in collaboration with some of today’s hottest young jazz artists.

2017-2018 CITY LIGHTS

SAT | NOV 4 | 8pm (SPECIAL)

DAY OF THE DEAD CONCERT WITH EUGENIA LEÓN*

SAT | DEC 16 | 8pm (subscribers)

FRI | DEC 22 | 8pm

SAT | DEC 23 | 2pm & 8pm

NOEL NOEL

Sameer Patel, conductor

SAT | MAR 10 | 8pm

MANHATTAN TRANSFER*

FRI | APR 27 | 8pm

MARC BROUSSARD AND FRIENDS*

THU| MAY 24 | 7:30pm (SPECIAL)

AUDRA MCDONALD

Conductor TBD

*San Diego Symphony musician do not appear in these performances

2017-2018 FAMILY CONCERTS

SUN | OCT 15 | 2pm

1001 SYMPHONIC TALES

Sameer Patel, conductor

Every story is better with music! Come dive into the wonder of Rimsky-Korsakov’s adventure-filled masterpiece Scheherazade and discover how a composer can conjure exotic worlds using just a few magical musical seeds.

SUN | DEC 17 | 2pm

NOEL NOEL – A FAMILY CONCERT

Sameer Patel, conductor

Who doesn’t love holiday music? Gathering together as a family, listening to timeless classics and singing along to your favorite carols is a traditional everyone enjoys! In one short afternoon concert, you’ll see and hear the Symphony…and maybe even a certain jolly North Pole resident!

SUN | FEB 25 | 2pm

BEAT QUEST! A Musical Journey through Rhythm, Time and Place

Sameer Patel, conductor

Music is a passport that can take our imagination to a certain time and place. From swingin’ jazz, to the Habanera from Carmen, to Beethoven’s symphonies, we’ll explore how these beats came to be, and how distinctive rhythms transport us to cities like Vienna, Seville and New Orleans.

SUN | MAR 25 | 2pm

TCHAIKOVSKY DECONSTRUCTED

Sameer Patel, conductor

Melodies. Cannons. Fireworks. Lots of people recognize the famous 1812 Overture, but few know the story behind it. What inspired Tchaikovsky to write this piece? With the help of actors from San Diego Junior Theatre, we’ll look at the creative process, take this piece apart and put it back together to discover how this Russian composer built a masterpiece for all time.

2017-2018 FOX THEATRE FILM SERIES

SAT | OCT 28 | 8pm

Ratatouille

For the first time ever, Disney and Pixar release their Academy Award winning film Ratatouille in high-definition on the big screen while the beloved score by composer Michael Giacchino is performed live by symphony orchestra.

SUN | DEC 3 | 2pm

It’s A Wonderful Life

Experience one of the most cherished holiday movies of all time like you’ve never seen it before: It’s a Wonderful Life — in Concert. You know the story: struggling Bedford Falls hero George Bailey discovers, through the timely intervention of his Guardian Angel Clarence on Christmas Eve, that he’s the “richest man in town.” Now this timeless classic will be accompanied by the San Diego Symphony performing Dmitri Tiomkin’s richly sentimental score LIVE.

FRI | FEB 16 | 8pm (subscriber night)

SUN | FEB 18 | 2pm

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban™

Relive the magic of your favorite wizard in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban™ — in Concert. Based on the third installment of J.K. Rowling’s classic saga, fans of all ages can now experience the thrilling tale accompanied by the music of a live symphony orchestra as Harry soars across the big screen. Get ready to encounter a Dementor™, ride the Knight Bus™ and discover just who Sirius Black™ really is!

HARRY POTTER, characters, names and related indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. J.K. ROWLING'S WIZARDING WORLD™ J.K. Rowling and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s17)

SAT | MAR 17 | 8pm

Metropolis (1927): Silent Film with Organ Accompaniment

German expressionist director Fritz Lang’s colossal Silent Era sci-fi masterpiece Metropolis is more timely than ever, with its depiction of class struggle and the dangers of society’s servitude to technology. Organist Russ Peck accompanies this involving, dramatic work on the mighty Fox Theatre Pipe Organ. Film is free for Fox Theatre Film Series Subscribers.

SAT | MAY 19 | 8pm

The Passion of Joan of Arc (1928): Silent Film with Ensemble Accompaniment

Carl Theodor Dreyer’s The Passion of Joan of Arc is often cited as one of the most remarkable films ever made. Its series of mesmerizing close-ups and the yearning, hypnotic performance of Renée Jeanne Falconetti as Joan are simply unforgettable. The film’s sense of religious transcendence will be heightened by a unique collaboration with San Diego art music collective Luscious Noise, who will perform John Luther Adams’ stunning In the White Silence live as the film plays. Film is free for Fox Theatre Film Series Subscribers.

2017-2018 CHAMBER MUSIC SERIES

SUN | OCT 8 | 2pm – JACOBS MUSIC CENTER

JEAN-YVES THIBAUDET

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano

Enjoy an afternoon of pure Parisian style as pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet completes his opening weekend visit with this Chamber Music Series concert inside Copley Symphony Hall.

TUE | NOV 28 | 7:30pm – TSRI

CHRISTOPHER O’RILEY: SHUFFLE. PLAY. LISTEN.

Christopher O’Riley, piano

As the longtime host of NPR’s hugely popular From the Top series, Christopher O’Riley has stayed close to the freshest ideas and performances of today’s classical music world. His highly acclaimed recordings have featured works by everyone from Stravinsky and Piazzolla to Radiohead and Elliot Smith.

WED | DEC 20 | 7:30pm – JACOBS MUSIC CENTER

FANFARES AND CELEBRATIONS

As the heart of the holiday season approaches, the San Diego Symphony Orchestra will perform music with that special festive sparkle.

TUE | JAN 16 | 7:30pm – JACOBS MUSIC CENTER

A LISTENER’S GUIDE

Part of the “It’s About Time” festival, this concert will feature music that emphasizes touch, rhythm and the many intriguing sound textures available to our talented battery of San Diego Symphony percussion musicians.

TUE | FEB 13 | 7:30pm – TSRI

THE WORLD OF WU MAN

Wu Man, pipa

She chooses to live in San Diego County (lucky us!), but Wu Man’s fame and influence span the globe, with her numerous performances and commissions for her unique string instrument, the pipa, as well as her prominent participation in Yo-Yo Ma’s transcendent Silk Road Project as one of its founding members.

TUE | MAR 6 | 7:30pm – TSRI

J.S. BACH AND FRIENDS

Musicians of the San Diego Symphony invite you to an intimate evening at the Auditorium of TSRI featuring the sublime music of Johann Sebastian Bach and his contemporaries.

TUE | APR 10 | 7:30pm – TSRI

ANDREI IONIȚĂ, ROMANIAN RHAPSODIST

Andrei Ioniță, cello

Andrei Ioniță is an emerging young cellist from Romania who won First Prize at the International Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow in June 2015. He recently made his debut with the Berlin Philharmonic and has been engaged regularly by Valery Gergiev.

TUE | MAY 8 | 7:30pm – JACOBS MUSIC CENTER

BERNSTEIN AND BEETHOVEN WITH ORLI SHAHAM

Orli Shaham, piano

Pianist Orli Shaham, who has been acclaimed for her flawless technique, reflective grace and subtlety of touch, returns to the Chamber Music Series for our season finale, part of our month-long Bernstein Centennial celebration.

*San Diego Symphony musicians appear on each Chamber Music Program.

