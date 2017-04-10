This webinar explores the content management evolution and why using metadata as the core infrastructure will accomplish effective CLM and eliminate the current boundaries of ECM operation.

Concept Searching, the global leader in multi-term metadata generation, auto-classification, and taxonomy management software, and developer of the Smart Content Framework™, is pleased to announce the fifth webinar in its 2017 Expert Webinar Series, ‘ECM or CLM? A Fight to the Finish’, taking place on Wednesday, May 10th 2017.

Legacy Enterprise Content Management (ECM) systems are being left behind and a dramatically different approach is needed to transform ECM to accommodate the rapid changes in technology.

The digital workplace is taking root and traditional ECM systems can’t compete. Soon, organizations awash with content, suffering from poor decision making, increased risk, and a lack of productivity, will become the norm not the exception.

Content Lifecycle Management (CLM) is becoming a viable competitor to ECM. With increased regulatory and industry compliance requirements, from inception to archive or deletion, CLM will track every piece of content to appropriate disposition.

This webinar explores the content management evolution and why using metadata as the core infrastructure will accomplish effective CLM and eliminate the current boundaries of ECM operation.

Takeaways include:



The difference between ECM and CLM, and why it matters.

How CLM addresses compliance, governance, and records management.

How to remove end users from the process of content management, to eliminate errors and rework

Why an open connector framework is no longer a nice-to-have, but a must-have

All the 2017 Expert webinars are open for registration, and details and registration links can be found in the Upcoming Webinars area of Concept Searching’s website.

About Concept Searching

Concept Searching is the industry leader specializing in semantic metadata generation, auto-classification, and taxonomy management. Platform agnostic, Concept Searching also has a Microsoft Gold Application Development competency, and offers a complete suite of SharePoint and Office 365 solutions. The award winning technologies integrated with Concept Searching’s Smart Content Framework™ encompass the entire portfolio of unstructured information assets in on-premises, cloud, or hybrid environments. Clients have deployed the intelligent metadata enabled solutions to improve search, records management, identification and protection of privacy data, migration, text analytics, eDiscovery, and enterprise social networking applications.

Concept Searching is headquartered in the US with offices in the UK, Canada and South Africa. For more information about Concept Searching’s solutions and technologies visit our Blog.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.