Planet9 team doubles in size and moves into new co-working space

Planet9, the first cloud-based business energy supplier to deliver wholesale energy in the UK, have been rapidly growing their team in preparation for their official launch this coming October. As additional manpower was needed to continually develop their product, the company graduated from the start-up innovation hub where they were previously based, and moved into new offices on Windmill Lane.

Peter Murphy, MD of Planet9, talks about the rapid growth and recent move “When you’re in one of the most competitive markets in Europe, you need to have the right people behind you, and enough manpower. We’ve doubled our team in just three months, with the brightest and best individuals out there. It also meant we outgrew our “start-up” title, so we’ve moved into a new space.”

Planet9 were previously located in a co-working office specifically designed for small tech start-ups, an innovation hub called DogPatch Labs. Peter credits this environment as one that “helped to foster the culture of innovation that is so integral to [their] product offering”. They’ve since moved to a suite of serviced offices called SOBO Works, run by Iconic Offices and known for their excellent service and street-art inspired meeting rooms.

“We needed a bigger boat! But the team growth and new move marks a big step in our the company’s trajectory. We’re moving onto the next phase. After hiring the best people and signing our new customers, moving into our new office just made it official.” Kieran Murphy, Head of Sales & Marketing, has been with the company since the beginning and has doubled his team in the last two months.

Planet9 describe their product as the first of its kind in the market of business energy supply. Chief Technical Officer Hugh Sheehy explains, “We’re harnessing the power of technology to give our customers total control over their energy management. There are a number of unique benefits that we offer, like the ability to accurately forecast and manage your energy costs, to drill down and understand your energy bill, as well as fully verifiable half-hour pricing. But perhaps the main benefit is being able to buy straight from the wholesale market.”

Planet9 have already begun supplying energy, and will officially launch this October. To meet the team, visit https://planet9energy.com/company/meet-the-team/ and be sure to check their career page regularly for new opportunities at https://planet9energy.com/careers/.

About Planet9

Planet9 are the first cloud-based supplier to deliver wholesale energy to businesses in the UK. Their user-friendly digital portal provides access to the wholesale electricity market with the ability to hedge prices and budget and forecast all energy costs. Their interface also provides customers with half-hour pricing as well as drill-down digital billing, so users can see and understand where every penny is being spent. All costs are given at pass-through and are fully verifiable, and their management fee is clearly stated so you know exactly what you're paying.

For more information about Planet9, visit: https://planet9energy.com/