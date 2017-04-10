Clearview To Promote Health Among Employees

Clearview Resolution Services will celebrate National Make Lunch Count Day by bringing the staff together to share healthy dishes and other foods to enjoy as a group. The staff will get together on April 13 to make their lunch count by each bringing in a healthy item to enjoy. Also, Clearview’s new director of operations will prepare a healthy and delicious lunch for the staff to share. During this time, the team will discuss their health goals and talk about how they can assist each other in making better choices.

The national day occurs every year on April 13, and it is designed to bring workers together to enjoy a nice lunch with stimulating conversation. Instead of eating lunch at a desk or on the go, employees and personnel at Clearview will be encouraged to step away from their desks or work areas and join the group lunch.

Clearview Resolution Services strives to employ a variety of people, making it easy to share a wealth of ideas and knowledge. The staff is eager to discuss their health goals and enjoy a great lunch.

About the Company:

Clearview Resolution Services is a privately-owned collection agency working to provide clients with financial services to manage debt and recover funds. The company strives to create a better model for debt collection that works with clients and the debtor to achieve repayment and fully settle debts. Clearview Resolution Services is comprised of a dedicated team with years of experience in debt management and recovery for many clients in the Western New York area. The team is available to help locate and investigate bad debtors in order to resolve financial or legal evasion of debt. They work with corporations, offices and companies to develop a tailored plan of action for debt resolution. For more information, visit their website at http://www.clearviewresolutionservices.com/.