For all overseas travelers, whether making personal or business trips, VoxEra is the best solution on the market today for using smartphones without roaming fees.

After raising more than $75,000 on Kickstarter, nearly four-times its campaign goal, crowdfunding for the “world’s first roaming-fee killer’ VoxEra continues on Indiegogo.

“For all overseas travelers, whether making personal or business trips, VoxEra is the best solution on the market today for using smartphones without roaming fees,” said VoxEra Co-founder Arev Hayrapetyan. “The response to our initial campaign was outstanding, and we expect travelers will continue to support VoxEra as we shift crowdfunding to Indiegogo.”

With VoxEra, people can use their local SIM number worldwide without a fear of roaming bills. Regardless of where they are traveling, they can use their number from anywhere – and will be charged the same rates as if they are still in their home country.

To use VoxEra, travelers put their SIM card inside the VoxEra device before leaving on their trip. This device is connected to the internet. When they arrive at their destination, they then use the VoxEra app with Wi-Fi, 3G, 4G or a GigSky SIM card data (when Wi-Fi is not available) – which means they are always connected to their original SIM number at home. This allows travelers to send/receive calls/SMS with no roaming fees, at the same rates they are charged in their home-country.

“Well before we introduced VoxEra, we research about roaming costs and found that even though there are VOIP applications like Skype and others, people still use their SIM number abroad and spend a huge amount of money to be connected to their local SIM number,” Hayrapetyan said. “For companies in particular, these roaming costs can quickly become a major expense when employees are traveling globally. We created VoxEra to solve this problem and save travelers and businesses money.”

For more information and details about how VoxEra kills roaming fees, and to take advantage of early-bird specials offered while crowdfunding continues, visit the VoxEra Indiegogo Campaign Page.