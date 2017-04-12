The Business Intelligence Group (https://www.bintelligence.com/) today announced the winners of the 2017 Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Awards which identified the leading agencies and corporate departments who delivered quantifiable business results for their respective clients.

“Our winners have one thing in common, their ability to drive results through the creative use of social media and thought leadership,” said Maria Jimenez, director of the Business Intelligence Group. “Without a collaborative and creative effort, the goals of the business or client would simply not be met. Our winners have partnered to drive real business value, not mere awareness. These individuals and organizations represent the top talent and true leadership for the industry to follow.”

The 2017 Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Award winners are:

Executive of the Year



Binna Kim, President, Vested

Agency of the Year



Marketing – McBeard - a Fullscreen company

Public Relations & Marketing - Fingerpaint Marketing

Public Relations - ASTRSK PR

Department of the Year - Impartner

Campaign of the Year - Public Relations Agency



Bospar for Ebates 2016 Holiday Program

Campaign of the Year - Public Relations & Marketing Agency



BRIGHT+CO Marketing for the RSC Bio Solutions Futerra New Product Launch

Campaign of the Year - Marketing Department (Corporate)



AMN Healthcare Client & Corporate Marketing Department for their 2016 Predictive Analytics Survey

Campaign of the Year - Public Relations Department (Corporate)



IBM for Cognitive Creativity with IBM Watson

The Business Intelligence Group judges also named the following organizations as finalists for their excellent work in 2016: AR|PR, Ideas That Evoke, Gabriel Marketing Group, GOLD PR | Social Media, VSC, Whereoware and Yoghurt Digital.

For more information on the Public Relations and Marketing Excellence awards, visit the Business Intelligence Group - https://www.bintelligence.com/. The company hosts several global awards programs including Best Places to Work, Stratus Awards for Cloud Computing, BIG Awards for Business, Sustainability Awards, and the BIG Innovation Awards. New to the lineup for 2017 is the Fortress Cyber Security Awards that will reward the world’s leading companies, solutions and executives who are working keep our personal and business data secure.

About Business Intelligence Group - https://www.bintelligence.com/

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.