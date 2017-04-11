Our preferred carrier, Swiss Re, provides members access to a financially secure A+ (XV) carrier who has been writing Lawyers' Professional Liability for more than 40 years.

Gallagher Affinity and Member Benefits, the administrator of several key benefit programs for the State Bar of Georgia, have formed a strategic partnership to offer Lawyers' Professional Liability insurance to bar members in Georgia. The recently launched program is designed to meet the needs of today’s attorneys. A simplified online indication form makes shopping easy and an experienced staff is available to provide expert consultative support. The multi-carrier platform can provide tailored solutions for firms of all sizes, complexities and area of practice concentrations.

“Our preferred carrier, Swiss Re, provides members access to a financially secure A+ (XV) carrier who has been writing Lawyers' Professional Liability for more than 40 years. We are very excited about the opportunity to offer professional liability to State Bar of Georgia members. Member Benefits has done a tremendous job meeting the member needs for the State Bar of Georgia. We hope that our Professional Liability offering will be another helpful benefit resource for State Bar of Georgia members,” comments Jason Rogers of Gallagher Affinity.

“Over the years we have built a very successful member benefits platform for the State Bar of Georgia and adding Professional Liability capabilities was a key area of focus for us. Our partnership with Gallagher Affinity provides us with necessary resources and expertise to help us satisfy this important need of the membership. We are looking forward to a successful launch and believe the members will find tremendous value in this program," added Nicklaus Trefry, Chief Operating Officer of Member Benefits.

Learn more about this program by visiting http://gabar.memberbenefits.com/lawyers-professional-liability/