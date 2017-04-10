Chinese Launch Marks 11th Language Release of Vectorworks 2017

With Vectorworks 2017’s robust updates, we continue to put designers’ needs first, making it one of the top design and BIM solutions for the Chinese market.

Building upon the English release in September 2016, global design and BIM software developer Vectorworks, Inc. announces the release of the Chinese version of its Vectorworks 2017 software line, which includes Vectorworks® Architect, Landmark, Spotlight, Designer and Fundamentals. Part of a worldwide rollout, the Chinese language is the final installment to join other languages, including Dutch, French, German, Japanese, Polish, Italian, Norwegian, Portuguese and Spanish.

To demonstrate the new technology features of Vectorworks 2017, Mad Macs Technology Distributions Limited, the Vectorworks distributor in China, will host the following free events throughout April and May:



Beijing: April 11, 2017

Shanghai: April 14, 2017

Ningbo: April 18, 2017

Hangzhou: April 21, 2017

Chengdu: April 26, 2017

Chongqing: April 28, 2017

Nanchang: May 11, 2017

Wuhan: May 13, 2017

Changsha: May 15, 2017

Guangzhou: May 17, 2017

Attendees of the launch events can enjoy free refreshments and will have the chance to win a free Vectorworks Fundamentals 2017 license. Space is limited and interested parties can register on the Chinese launch website here: http://www.vectorworks.cn/cn/vw2017-chi-launch-reg/.

“We are committed to providing Chinese designers with tools that meet their growing needs,” said Cecil Fung, managing director of Mad Macs Technology Distributions, Ltd. “With Vectorworks 2017’s robust updates, we continue to put designers’ needs first, making it one of the top design and BIM solutions for the Chinese market.”

Learn more about the 100-plus updates in Vectorworks 2017 by visiting vectorworks.cn.

To purchase Vectorworks in your local language, find your regional distributor at vectorworks.net/international.

