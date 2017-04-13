OneStream Software to Receive ‘Michigan 50 Companies to Watch’ Award

OneStream has been able to balance the entrepreneurial challenges of business growth and stewarding a strong product to market expansion with continued commitment to team, community and customers that has marked their company trajectory

OneStream Software LLC, leader in Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions, is proud to announce that they have been recognized as one of the 2017 “Michigan 50 Companies to Watch”, an award presented by Michigan Celebrates Small Business. OneStream will be honored at an awards ceremony during the thirteenth annual gala event, May 4, 2017 in Lansing, Michigan.

“It is an honor to be recognized by the MCSB and receive this award,” says Tom Shea, President of OneStream Software. “We are a market-leading CPM solution provider and have demonstrated innovation in the financial software industry, achieved competitive advantage as well as clearly established continued growth of employees and customers, locally and around the globe. We pride ourselves on the development of our product, our strong customer relations and a business that capitalizes on success. I am looking forward to celebrating our success at the gala event on May 4th in Lansing.”

OneStream Software, founded in 2010, leads the Corporate Performance Management solution market for the mid to large enterprise. OneStream’s unified SmartCPM platform, OneStream XF, simplifies processes, on-premise or in the cloud, to deliver financial consolidation and reporting, planning and operational analytics for sophisticated organizations. By eliminating the need to integrate multiple products or applications together, OneStream customers enjoy the multiple benefits of owning a single agile CPM system which is capable of adapting to business changes quickly and easily. OneStream’s powerful solution provides a lower total cost of ownership and the value of the solution can be easily extended with free downloadable applications from the XF MarketPlace (including Account Reconciliations, People Planning, Task Manager and additional Specialty Planning solutions).

"OneStream has been able to balance the entrepreneurial challenges of business growth and stewarding a strong product to market expansion with continued commitment to team, community and customers that has marked their company trajectory,” says Keith Brophy, State Director, Michigan Small Business Development Center. “The deep experience of the OneStream team coupled with a philosophy of unwavering client-first focus has enabled them to achieve business success with exciting potential ahead and we are proud to highlight them as a resounding homegrown Michigan small business success story!”

OneStream was nominated by the Edward Lowe Foundation, whose entrepreneurship initiatives focus on second-stage companies throughout the United States. Winners of the Michigan 50 Companies to Watch award were selected by Michigan-based judges from the banking, economic development, entrepreneurship development and venture capital communities.

About OneStream Software LLC

OneStream Software is a privately held software company created by the same team that invented the leading financial solutions of the last decade. We provide a unified Corporate Performance Management (CPM) platform which enables the enterprise to simplify financial consolidation, reporting, budgeting and forecasting for sophisticated organizations. This powerful platform can be extended with simple downloads from our XF MarketPlace to enable the enterprise to deliver additional analytic solutions without adding any technical complexity. By delivering multiple solutions in one application, we offer increased capabilities for financial reporting and analysis while reducing the risk, complexity and total cost of ownership for our customers. We are driven by our mission statement that every customer must be a reference and success.

